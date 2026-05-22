Add Rocky Talkies to your adventure packs

May 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

As you prepare your adventure packs for a summer of trekking or exploring, you will want to add one component.

To ensure your safety and connectivity, you just have to have a set of good, old-fashioned walkie talkies.

Well, the current lineup of devices are far from “old fashioned,” and offer the latest technology to keep you in touch.

Most of us remember having walkie talkies as kids – it was our first, coolest gizmo.

The gizmos are still cool and portable two-way radios have evolved significantly over the years.

Two-way radios are relatively inexpensive, easy and fun to use, and far more durable and water-resistant than fragile cell phones. Most are even rated to resist rain, dust and sand, meaning they’re perfect for hikers, campers and boaters. They also make great additions to an emergency kit or a natural disaster preparation bag alongside your flashlight, first aid kit and other necessities.

Unlike mobile phones, which rely on network coverage, walkie talkies operate on radio frequencies. This means they can be used in remote areas where phone signals are weak or non-existent – perfect for camping, mountain trekking, or off-grid adventures. In emergencies, they can be a literal lifesaver when other forms of communication fail.

The Rocky Talkie Mountain Radio consistently earned top honours among users, and for good reasons.

The Rocky Talkie Mountain Radio is an award-winning, license-free radio, designed and tested in the Colorado Rockies. Built with climbers and skiers in mind, this compact and durable radio is ready for any adventure where communication is critical.

A specialized lithium-ion battery delivers 3–5 days of life, even in extreme cold. For durability, the radio features a shatterproof LED screen, a tough thermoplastic covering, and a secure carabiner plus back-up leash system – far stronger than fragile plastic clips found on other brands of radios.

The Mountain Radio transmits at the maximum power allowed without a license (2 watts), with a tested max range of 56 kilometres (35+ miles), though 2 to 8 km. (1-5 miles) is typical in backcountry terrain.

Tested locally, we had no trouble connecting with users with in a 6-kilometre radius. It was crystal clear and trouble-free. They performed flawlessly at a massive provincial park. The units are tight, tough and actually quite cool looking

They’re simple and reliable and work right out of the box with zero setup required. Its five intuitive buttons and quick privacy code access make communication effortless and interference-free.

It does what it’s designed to do ­– keeping you connected in the great outdoors. While nothing can defeat Mother Nature and all that she throws at us, the Rocky Talkie will definitely give her a run for her money.

It gives you an added feeling of comfort, making your outdoor experiences more enjoyable and stress-free.

The Rocky Talkie is one of the more expensive devices, but it has earned top spot for multiple tests for range, battery life and audio quality. Plus, it’s backed by a 3-year warranty for personal use, and 1-year warranty for commercial use. It really outshines all the competitors and you don’t want to cheap out where safety is concerned.

The Rocky Talkie Mountain Radio is perfectly suited for long treks out into nature. In addition to the range, the 1550 mAh Li-ion battery recharges with USB-C, making it compatible with power banks and portable solar generators. The rubberized grip makes for a comfortable, secure hold. Even if you dropped it, though, it’s remarkably tough.

If that isn’t enough, the company donates $2 per radio to various outdoor safety programs.

There are really no cons when it comes to choosing Rocky Talkie. They are a must-pack item for outdoors adventurers, boaters, cottage-goers and hikers. They’re great for families while on vacation and invaluable for group coordination during outdoor activities.

Don’t delay, grab yours right now!

They are available on Amazon. For more, visit https://rockytalkie.com/en-ca

Related

Readers Comments (0)