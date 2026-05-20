Ontario begins construction on Bradford Bypass

May 20, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Ontario government has begun major construction on the Bradford Bypass, marking a significant milestone in the province’s plan to fight gridlock and shorten travel times across York Region and Simcoe County by up to 35 minutes. Construction of the new four-lane highway will support 2,200 jobs annually and contribute up to $286 million to Ontario’s GDP.

“Historic milestone for King as our government fights gridlock to cut travel times across York Region by up to 35 minutes,” said Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan. “We are getting shovels in the ground to connect Highways 400 and 404 – supporting 2,200 local jobs annually and injecting $286 million into Ontario’s GDP. The Bradford Bypass advances a priority of King’s Council and community as it will help efficiently move locally produced agricultural products to market, supporting farmers, families, and small businesses.”

“With major construction under way on the Bradford Bypass, we’ve reached a historic milestone in our plan to give relief to commuters from some of the most congested highways in North America,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We will continue to invest in our $236 billion plan to build, including the Bradford Bypass, Highway 413 and the 401 tunnel, saving drivers and businesses across Ontario time and money.”

Crews have broken ground on the west section of the Bradford Bypass at Sideroad 10, where work is beginning to build the divided highway from west of Artesian Industrial Parkway to Highway 400. The work includes building interchanges at Sideroad 10 and County Road 4, replacing the bridge at Highway 400 and Line 9 and adding a new freeway-to-freeway interchange connecting the Bradford Bypass to Highway 400. Once complete, the 16.3-kilometre highway will run from Highway 400 in the west to Highway 404 in the east.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government continues to fight gridlock that costs Ontario up to $56 billion a year,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation.

“The Bradford Bypass will provide much-needed relief to drivers in York Region and Simcoe County, support thousands of good-paying jobs and keep people and goods moving in one of Ontario’s fastest-growing regions.”

The Ontario government is investing more than $31 billion to build, repair and expand highways, roads and bridges across the province. Last year, the province awarded contracts for the detail design of the central and east sections of the Bradford Bypass and named a program management consultant to oversee the full project.

The Ontario government also announced today that the Bradford Bypass will be designated as Highway 425.

The Miller Group has been awarded the construction contract for the west section of the Bradford Bypass.

Crews have completed tree clearing along the west section of the Bradford Bypass and built a temporary detour at Sideroad 10 to support construction of the new bridge and interchange.

The Bradford Bypass will help address population growth and increasing travel demand in York Region and Simcoe County. York Region’s population is expected to reach 1.8 million by 2041, while Simcoe County’s population is expected to reach 416,000 by 2031.

“Breaking ground on the west section of the Bradford Bypass is a significant milestone for our community and our region. As Bradford West Gwillimbury continues to grow, investments like these are essential to reducing congestion, improving travel times and supporting economic opportunity. We thank the province for their continued partnership and commitment to building stronger connections between communities,” said James Leduc, Mayor, Bradford West Gwillimbury.

“We are fulfilling our promise to the people of Ontario to build the Bradford Bypass which farmers and families have asked governments to do for generations. With construction officially underway, we are one step closer to cutting commute times, bringing farmers’ goods to market faster and growing our economy for decades to come,” noted Caroline Mulroney, MPP, York—Simcoe.

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