Make sure you’re on the Voters List ahead of the 2026 Municipal election

April 8, 2026 · 0 Comments
It’s never too early to ensure you’re prepared for election day on Monday, Oct. 26
Are you on the Voters List? With King Township’s 2026 Municipal and School Board Election coming up on Monday, Oct. 26, it’s never too early to ensure you’re ready to vote ahead of election day.
To check and update your voter information in advance, visit registertovoteon.ca.
Residents who have recently turned 18, moved or changed their name might need to update their information to ensure they are on the list.
To be eligible to vote, you must be:
18 years of age or older; a Canadian citizen; and a resident of King Township; or a non-resident who owns or rents property in King Township; or the spouse of an owner or tenant of property in King Township.
Not on the Voters List but eligible to vote in the upcoming election? Get on the list at registertovoteon.ca. Have your ID and Ontario home address ready as you’ll need these to update, add or remove your information.
While Elections Ontario maintains the Voters List for municipal elections, the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) ensures that your school support designation remains current. Update your school support information before June 1 at school-support.mpac.ca.
Learn more about elections in King Township at king.ca/elections. Questions? Email elections@king.ca.