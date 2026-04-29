Province building new East Gwillimbury hospital and expanding current Southlake Hospital to connect more people in the region to high-quality hospital care

April 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Ontario government is investing $10 million to advance plans for a new acute care hospital in East Gwillimbury as well as the redevelopment of Southlake Health’s existing hospital in Newmarket.

Together, these projects will connect more than 250,000 people across communities in northern York Region and southern Simcoe County to more convenient, high-quality care close to home.

“After opening the state-of-the-art Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, our government is investing in another net-new hospital for families in King and Vaughan,” Said Stephen Lecce, MPP, King—Vaughan. “This new hospital, along with redevelopment of existing Southlake infrastructure, will deliver better healthcare, closer to home. Next year, we will start construction on the York University School of Medicine in Vaughan and open a new long-term care home in King, and this year, we are formally giving the green light to build a new acute care hospital for the benefit of our families, seniors, and future generations.”

The new funding will support a distributed health network by advancing early planning for a new acute care hospital in East Gwillimbury. Once opened, the new hospital would include:

Expanded acute and post-acute care, including medicine, surgery, orthopedics, rehabilitation, maternal and child health, and pediatric mental health.

Increased inpatient capacity to meet the community’s future needs and allow more people to connect to care sooner.

New emergency department with diagnostic imaging and upgraded infection prevention and control measures.

“Our government is delivering on our plan to protect Ontario’s health-care system by investing $64 billion to build and upgrade over 50 hospitals across the province,” said Premier Doug Ford. “With today’s announcement of a new, state-of-the-art hospital in East Gwillimbury and the redevelopment of Southlake Health in Newmarket, we’re ensuring that people in York Region and Simcoe County have reliable access to world-class care for generations to come.”

The current Southlake Hospital in Newmarket will be renovated and modernized, with more inpatient beds and expanded emergency capacity. The redevelopment will ensure the hospital can continue to meet the health-care needs of local communities, support increased patient volumes and work efficiently in conjunction with the new hospital.

“Our government is making historic investments to protect Ontario’s health-care system, ensuring people of all ages can connect to the care they need, no matter where they live,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “This investment for a new hospital and redeveloped facilities at Southlake Health is another important step in building a stronger health-care system in York Region and Simcoe County that will connect more people and families to the care they need.”

The new hospital and redevelopment will build on a number of previous investments the government has made in the region including:

Investing $1.8 million to create and expand two primary care teams in the greater Georgina area, connecting up to 3,400 people to care as part of the 2026–27 primary care expansion.

Adding a new Southlake Family Health Team with approximately $850,000 in funding to connect an additional 2,400 residents to primary care as part of the 2025–26 expansion of Ontario’s Primary Care Action Plan.

Over $6.5 million to support the expansion of Southlake’s Adult Inpatient Mental Health Unit, which will add 12 new mental health beds and support spaces.

Over $5.3 million to support cancer care services at Southlake, with a new linear accelerator.

Over $3.8 million to support diagnostic imaging at Southlake, with new Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography equipment.

“Today marks a defining moment for Southlake Health as we take a major step forward in transforming care across northern York Region and southern Simcoe County,” said Paul Woods, President and CEO of Southlake Health. “The Government of Ontario’s investment and endorsement of our vision to build a Distributed Health Network will create a more integrated, sustainable local health-care system for generations to come. We are grateful to Premier Ford, Minister Jones and all our provincial and municipal partners for their leadership. Together, we will continue to deliver leading-edge care, close to home.”

As a next step, the Ministry of Health is working with Southlake Health to complete early planning for the new hospital, including determining bed numbers and square footage. Once further planning is completed and the project is tendered and awarded, a construction schedule will be confirmed.

Southlake Health provides a wide range of health-care services to patients in York Region and Simcoe County, including advanced regional programs such as cancer care and cardiac care.

Over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $64 billion in major health infrastructure. This is part of the government’s plan to get shovels in the ground on more than 50 major hospital projects across the province, which will deliver approximately 3,000 new hospital beds to enhance access to quality care and build a connected, people-first health-care system.

In 2025-26, Southlake Health received over $2.9 million through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund to support the critical infrastructure needs of its hospital.

“For more than 100 years, Southlake Health has been providing high-quality care to northern York Region and surrounding area residents. I am pleased to see the longstanding commitment to health and well-being continue and now expand into the Town of East Gwillimbury, reflecting our shared dedication to ensuring families and patients — today and for generations to come — have access to the care they need, close to home,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

“Our government is delivering on our plan to bring high-quality care closer to home by modernizing the current Southlake Hospital and building a new acute care hospital in East Gwillimbury. Through these investments, the new acute care hospital will deliver more beds and a new emergency centre that will work in partnership with the newly renovated Southlake Hospital to serve our growing communities,” added Caroline Mulroney, MPP, York—Simcoe.

“We stand at the edge of something unprecedented as Southlake Health embarks on its transformation into a Distributed Health Network, a new system of care across our vast catchment. This will be the most ambitious chapter in our shared history, with Southlake Health Foundation embarking on our largest fundraising campaign in history, inviting bold philanthropic investment, powered by communities that give at every level, to deliver change that truly matters,” noted Jennifer Ritter, President and CEO, Southlake Health Foundation.

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