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Witnesses sought following shooting in King

May 19, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Investigators with the York Regional Police Firearms Investigations Team are seeking witnesses following a shooting at a residence in the Township of King.
On Friday, May 1, at approximately 3:45 a.m., police responded to reports of gunfire at a residence in the area of Robb Drive and McCutcheon Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a house had sustained damage to the front door. Numerous shell casings were found on the driveway.
The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.
At least two suspects arrived in a white vehicle. A passenger exited the vehicle and fired several shots at the residence before the suspects fled the area.
Investigators are appealing to anyone who has not yet spoken with police to come forward. Officers are also seeking any surveillance video or dashcam footage from the area captured around the time of the shooting.
At this time, no motive has been confirmed and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Firearms Investigations Team by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be sent online at www.1800222tips.com.



         

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