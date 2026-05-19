Witnesses sought following shooting in King

The Ontario government has begun major construction on the Bradford Bypass, marking a significant milestone in the province’s plan to fight gridlock and shorten travel ...

Investigators with the York Regional Police Firearms Investigations Team are seeking witnesses following a shooting at a residence in the Township of King.On Friday, May ...

A key piece of the Oak Ridges Moraine, surrounded by existing conservation lands has now been permanently protected by the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), ...

The Ontario government is investing $10 million to advance plans for a new acute care hospital in East Gwillimbury as well as the redevelopment of ...

It’s never too early to ensure you’re prepared for election day on Monday, Oct. 26Are you on the Voters List? With King Township’s 2026 Municipal ...