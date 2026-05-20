The need, and hope, for more affordable housing

May 20, 2026 · 0 Comments

There is an ever-growing need in these economically and socially troubled times to consider alternative types of Housing for people in King Township at a number of socio-economic levels.

King Housing Partnerships, a local Not-For-Profit King Township group, are looking at ways of providing alternative types of housing to accommodate people locally and to offset the high land acquisition costs in purchasing , long commutes, carbon footprint issues, etc., and with an aim to facilitate local Affordable Rental and Attainable Housing.

It is a fact that little rental or alternative accommodation is available in King Township and that in King City there is a particular need having access to rapid transit at the GO Station. The extremely high land costs and the inability to spread housing out into the Greenbelt has forced the Municipality and residents into a consideration of “intensification” in the villages, especially where there is public transit available.

The local need for affordable and/or attainable housing in its various forms appears to be supported by most local employers, members of the Chamber of Commerce, service and faith groups, and the Municipal and Regional Governments.

The Affordable Housing Coalition at the Region is supportive as part of the overall Regional need for housing of different types at a time that building through private industry is at a standstill. At a recent council meeting in King Township, Housing York indicated a waiting list for rental housing at 30,000+ persons. The Regional numbers are staggering in terms of degree of need and are likely on the low side as many wouldn’t be inclined to be on that list so far away from gaining accommodation.

The concerns at the Region are especially important as we have a large-scale shortage affecting many, and we all have to find a solution in providing what is a basic human need. Fortunately, the Federal Government has weighed in on this issue nationally and is establishing a network of Regional portfolios of Affordable Rental projects under the Build Canada Homes program with a $13-billion initial funding. Projects are being initiated in other York municipalities to take advantage of the various funding schemes for rental, co-op, low density, multi residential, etc.

The Alliance For a Liveable Ontario has recently identified some interesting ideas on the issue of hope for housing in Ontario and they centre on 5 basic concepts that we are faced with in the attempts to create sustainable and effective housing solutions.

Generally they are: build in the right places; variety of housing types; build smart and fast; invest heavily in non-market housing, and affordable housing to be developed in liveable communities. All of these notions are what King Housing Partnerships and housing groups in the other York Region municipalities are attempting to do in our approach to develop more affordable and attainable housing in King.

King Housing Partnerships, the new not-for-profit housing group in King Township is hosting a free community event screening the very timely film about Truly Affordable Housing projects and solutions nationally on May 26 at 7 p.m. at the King Bible Church west of Dufferin on King Road. Advertisement for this event are located in this edition or contact kinghousingpartnerships@gmail.com

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