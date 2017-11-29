Richardson serves up nature’s beauty

November 29, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
People talk about being in touch with their inner creativity. But few have mastered it like artist Beverley Richardson. Beverley is so keenly in tune with this inherent originality that is has become her driving force, and is the source of artistic joy.
Beverley’s passion is the diverse Canadian landscape, from the Prairies to the coastal coves and everything in between. She’s a messenger of sorts, serving up nature’s beauty and giving it a voice, for others to enjoy. Her talent is a privilege, she says, and painting is “a gift.”
Richardson’s expression knows no bounds. She has dabbled in portraits, abstract and landscapes of all descriptions.
Just this summer, she accompanied retired OCAD teacher Chinkok Tan and a group of artists on their annual excursion to Grand Manan, New Brunswick. There, the group worked “plein air” and came up with their watercolour creations. Beverley admitted the unfamiliar medium did present some challenges, but that didn’t deter her from digging deep and exploring a new aspect of her inner vision. As she looked across Seal Cove, she noticed a woman, strolling along the expansive shoreline, presumably looking for shells or polished glass pieces. She photographed her along her journey and Beverley is planning a very large, 10-panel painting depicting this scene.
Richardson and her ArtMobile (a converted RV) have been touring North America for the past decade, soaking in the vistas and nature’s bounty. It’s the perfect way to come across scenic beauty, often at the spur of the moment. She simply pulls over, grabs her equipment and paints. It’s the ultimate in immersing yourself in the wilderness.
As a child of the Prairies, Richardson finds the terrain simple, yet challenging to make it pop on canvas.
“You have to have a real feeling and understand the ‘drama,’” she said, adding good art “pulls you in.”
Even in our home environments, art hanging on the wall can whisk you away to other places. Enjoying art adds another dimension to who we are.
It’s that magnetic appeal of art that makes Beverley smile, and happy to take even the novice observer to far-away lands. Chatting with Beverley, you feel enlightened, infected by her passion and positivity. Maybe it’s due to the fact this yoga student is so centred. You can almost see her aura.
Richardson’s talent initially led her to clothing design where fabric was her canvas. When she moved to Toronto she began graduate studies, taking creativity courses at university. She also worked as an expressive art therapist for a time. She honed her intuitive imagination and began working on very large canvasses, concentrating on art in her early 30s.
Her idyllic rural King property is the perfect environment for solace and reflection. The scenic beauty and her horses keep her grounded.
Richardson is now getting back into a routine, after life presented some challenges. She lost her husband in a car accident and all three of her sons got married within a 14-month period.
She’s “itching” to get back at it. She works from home and a unit in a commercial building in downtown Toronto with some big walls.
The range of Beverley’s art in her home shows many styles and subject matter. A journey down any hallway in her home is an evolution of sorts, one that’s filled with surprises.
Selling her art is not a motivating factor. What attracts her is the reaction people have – the way they respond – to her work. She often lets the moment carry her and every piece comes with its own little bit of magic. She admits that she’s often in awe of what appears on the canvas.
Richardson continues to revel in those “joy moments” as she pursues her craft.
You never know what she’ll come up with next. But what you do know is she’s providing an avenue for nature to speak for itself, and grab hold of you like nothing else.
To learn more about Richard’s art, visit her website at http://www.beverleyrichardson.com
