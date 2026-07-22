Township’s Water & Wastewater Master Plan earmarks improvements needed through 2051

July 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

King’s infrastructure for residential water and wastewater is serving residents well.

Upgrades will be needed in some areas to service homes through 2051.

Council received an update on the 2026 Water & Wastewater Master Plan (WWWMP) for the Township’s serviced communities of King City, Nobleton, and Schomberg.

The Master Plan confirms what infrastructure is needed, when, and why to support forecasted growth to 2051 and maintain appropriate levels of service.

The Master Plan supports the Official Plan Review, capital planning, and Development Charges work by providing an endorsed servicing framework.

The Master Plan assesses the capacity of the Township’s municipal water distribution and wastewater collection systems servicing King City, Nobleton, and Schomberg to support forecasted growth to 2051, and identifies the preferred servicing strategy and priority upgrades required over time.

The study supports the Township’s ongoing Official Plan Review and ensures that municipal servicing strategies are aligned with approved and anticipated land use policies.

The Water and Wastewater Master Plan identifies infrastructure projects that will be advanced over time through the Township’s capital planning and budgeting processes. Projects eligible for development charge funding were included in the Township’s Development Charges study and were communicated through that process, including the associated public consultation. As individual projects proceed, additional communication and engagement will be completed on a project-by-project basis through the annual capital budget process and during the design phase.

The Water and Wastewater Master Plan provides a comprehensive assessment of existing infrastructure capacity and future servicing needs under conservative growth assumptions to 2051.

Key findings include:

Water Systems: Existing systems generally perform within acceptable pressure ranges, with localized constraints identified under future demand scenarios. Long-term growth can be accommodated through targeted network improvements and continued coordination with York Region regarding treatment and storage capacity.

Wastewater Systems: Capacity constraints were identified in King City and Nobleton under future growth scenarios, indicating the need for sewer and pumping station upgrades over time. In Schomberg, wastewater flow monitoring demonstrated that the system has sufficient capacity to support forecasted growth, and no upgrades are currently required.

Servicing Strategy: Multiple servicing alternatives were evaluated. The preferred approach is to expand and enhance existing municipal water and wastewater systems, as this provides the most reliable, cost-effective, and flexible means of supporting growth.

Staff will rely on the study as the Township’s servicing framework, support future growth and guide capital planning. The Master Plan will be updated over time as development patterns, system data, and growth assumptions evolve.

As individual projects advance, costs will be refined through design and brought forward through the Township’s budget and capital planning processes, including consideration of eligible development charge funding and external funding opportunities, where available.

The Master Plan will provide Council and staff with a clear, defensible servicing strategy to guide infrastructure planning and development review. The Master Plan establishes a robust technical foundation to support informed decision-making and proactive growth management.

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