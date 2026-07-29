New long-term care beds and residences will be built at the Vaughan Healthcare Precinct, beside the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

July 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

A new seniors’ village, near the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, will begin construction this fall.

King–Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce made the announcement Monday, noting the village will now include 320 long-term care beds, a substantial increase from the originally planned 256. The project has been expanded from a siloed long-term care home into an integrated Campus of Care, featuring 320 long-term care beds and, in the second phase of construction, 300 more retirement home suites, creating a total of 620 net-new spaces for local seniors.

“When I was first elected, I made a promise to build new long-term care and seniors’ homes, so that our aging parents and grandparents can get the best care, close to their families. I am proud to announce that Ontario will build a new long-term care home with 320 beds, along with a new 300-suite retirement home, beside the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital,” said Lecce. “This new integrated seniors’ Campus of Care will benefit from its proximity to the Hospital and the new York University School of Medicine, ensuring seniors get enhanced access to care from doctors, nurses, and PSWs. In the heart of our community, we are making this vision a reality to serve patients at the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital; train family doctors at the York University School of Medicine; and now, care for seniors — at this state-of-the-art seniors’ village. I am proud to announce that construction starts this Fall, moving with speed to complete construction by the end of 2028.”

This project builds on the 160 long-term care beds under construction at the St. Rita at Mary Lake Long-Term Care Home in King City, opening early next year — all part of the Ontario government’s continued progress toward its commitment to build 58,000 new and upgraded long-term care beds across the province, as outlined in the 2026 Ontario Budget: A Plan to Protect Ontario.

“Our government is improving long-term care by building more homes, hiring more staff and making historic investments to support families and protect their loved ones,” said Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Today marks a significant milestone for Vaughan as once construction is complete, 320 community residents will have a new long-term care home where they can receive the care they need, when they need it.”

Operated by Schlegel Villages and located alongside Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital and within a growing network of health care and education partners, the new Village will become an innovative precinct designed to bring together health care, research, education, and community services in one integrated campus.

“For more than 70 years, our family has believed that long-term care should be far more than providing care – it should create places where people belong,” said James Schlegel, President & CEO of Schlegel Villages. “The Vaughan Health Care Centre Precinct represents an incredible opportunity to bring together health care, education and community in ways that will benefit older adults for generations to come. We thank the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care and MPP Stephen Lecce for helping bring that vision to life.”

The provincial plan to improve long-term care is built on four pillars: staffing and care; quality and enforcement; building modern, safe and comfortable homes; and connecting seniors with faster, more convenient access to the services they need.

“Older adults are the heart of our community and helped build the foundation for the quality of life we enjoy today,” said Steven Del Duca, City of Vaughan. “I’m thrilled to see this significant investment in the future of seniors’ care in Vaughan and York Region. As part of the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct, alongside Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital and a growing network of health, education and research partners, this expanded seniors’ village will provide more families with access to the high-quality, compassionate care their loved ones deserve, close to home. I want to thank MPP Stephen Lecce, Minister Natalia Kusendova-Bashta and the Government of Ontario for their leadership and continued commitment to supporting seniors and their families.”

Through partnerships with Mackenzie Health, York University, Seneca Polytechnic, and other organizations across the precinct, the Village will help strengthen connections between care, learning and innovation while expanding access to compassionate, person-centred long-term care for older adults.

“Our seniors deserve access to compassionate, high-quality care close to home,” said Michael Tibollo, MPP for Vaughan—Woodbridge. “This new Campus of Care represents a transformative investment in the future of Vaughan that will provide greater comfort, dignity, and support for older adults while giving families the peace of mind that their loved ones are receiving the care they deserve. By creating a community that brings together long-term care, retirement living, healthcare, and education, we are building a brighter future for our seniors while strengthening support for generations to come. I am proud to support this important investment in the health and well-being of our seniors.”

The Village will feature 10 neighbourhoods of 32 residents each. Each neighbourhood includes welcoming gathering spaces including the family room, country kitchen, den and laundry, creating opportunities for residents, families and team members to connect as part of everyday life. The Village will offer exclusively private rooms, providing residents with greater comfort, dignity and privacy while supporting enhanced infection prevention and control practices.

At the heart of the Village, Schlegel Villages’ Main Street – a vibrant gathering place that reflects the life of a small town and encourages connections throughout the day. Residents, families, and neighbours will enjoy amenities including a café, library, spiritual centre, community centre with a solarium, Schlegel Villages’ signature Program for Active Living exercise and therapy space, council chambers, general store, and hair salon.

“Supporting seniors is an increasingly important part of our work as a hospital system, particularly as our western York Region community continues to grow and age,” said Carmine Stumpo, President and CEO, Mackenzie Health. “We are grateful to Minister Lecce for his leadership in recognizing the potential of this project and helping advance an ambitious vision, creating the foundation for a seniors’ village that strengthens connections across the continuum of care. By bringing together long-term care, acute care, primary care, community supports, academics and future innovation in seniors’ care, this model has the potential to help seniors age with dignity, maintain their independence and stay connected to the people and community that matter most. It is a powerful example of what can be achieved through strong partnerships, a shared purpose and a commitment to building for the future, and we look forward to continuing to work with government, Schlegel Villages and other community partners to bring this vision to life.”

Schlegel Villages’ continued partnership with Seneca College will see the organization’s 13th Living Classroom come to life, training the next generation of Personal Support Workers and Registered Practical Nurses. A new partnership with York University’s School of Medicine will see new training and education opportunities for the tomorrow’s physicians, providing medical students with hands-on and integrated learning opportunities.

“King Township is pleased to see continued investments that strengthen care for seniors across our region. This new Senior’s Campus of Care in Vaughan will provide older adults and their families with greater access to high-quality, compassionate care close to home,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini, Township of King. “Together with the 160-bed Long-Term Care Home currently under construction in King City, this project reflects our shared commitment to helping seniors age with dignity, comfort and the care they need in the communities they call home.”

Through Ontario’s historic more than $223 billion plan to build, the province is investing in important infrastructure that supports workers, builds strong local economies and ensures people receive the quality of care they need and deserve.

“Creating spaces for seniors is something I have always found incredibly important, which is why I helped to open the Seniors Room in the Nobleton Arena, where I help organize and deliver seniors programs,” said Joanne Bailey, RN, Retired College Professor, Nobleton Program Chair for Seniors. “Thank you to MPP Lecce for incredible vision and leadership in ensuring that this space is delivered and curated with seniors’ care at the forefront.”

“On behalf of the King City Seniors, I would like to extend our deep appreciation to our advocate and parliamentary representative, Minister Stephen Lecce MPP, and to the Government of Ontario. I am advised that our seniors community here in King Township and The Region of York will be the beneficiary of a new long-term care home containing 320 long-term care beds together with 300 retirement suites. It will be constructed next to the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital. This location is situated in the heart of the community, and the new facility serves a very vital need,” added Franklin Moskoff, Chairman Emeritus, The King City Seniors.

The province is taking other innovative steps to get long-term care homes built, including modernizing its funding model, selling unused lands with the requirement that long-term care homes be built on portions of the properties, and leveraging hospital-owned land to build urgently needed homes in large urban areas.

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