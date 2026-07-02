York Region and YRP implement Next Generation 9-1-1

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Regional Municipality of York in partnership with York Regional Police (YRP) has made the transition to the Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) network to enhance emergency communications and continue advancing improvements to support future service delivery.

“York Region is a proud partner in moving forward these important enhancements to the 9-1-1 network,” said York Region Chairman and CEO Eric Jolliffe. “Implementing NG9-1-1 reinforces York Regional Council’s vision of strong, caring, safe communities. The safety and well-being of our residents is of utmost importance as we continue ensuring callers can easily reach emergency services, including police, paramedics and fire services.”

Next Generation 9-1-1 is a Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission mandated technology network upgrade to support 9-1-1 calls. This enhancement gives systems a secure and reliable digital infrastructure improving location accuracy and positioning the emergency services network to adopt future communication improvements as technology continues to advance.

YRP operates the main 9‑1‑1 call centre for York Region, answering every emergency call and connecting them to the appropriate emergency response. YRP partnered with Richmond Hill Fire and Emergency Services and Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service to launch this project.

“NG9-1-1, and all that it will deliver in the future, reflects our commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, modernizing the services we offer and ensuring residents have better access to assistance in an emergency,” said former Chief of York Regional Police Jim MacSween. “This technology will improve our ability to receive critical information more quickly and accurately, and to provide an efficient and effective response when every second counts.”

These changes will not affect members of the public who dial 9-1-1 seeking emergency help. York Region residents are reminded of the importance of calling 9-1-1 only in an emergency by visiting when to call 9-1-1.

“Upgrading Ontario’s public safety communications will be a game changer,” said Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “Next Generation 9-1-1 gives first responders real-time, life-saving information which means a faster, more effective emergency response. Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government will always have the backs of those who protect our province. That’s why we are proud to provide funding to York Regional Police for this new technology which will mean more calls will be answered, more lives will be saved and people across the region can count on emergency services when it matters most.”

The Ontario government has provided over $1.4 million since 2022 to support YRP’s transition to NG9-1-1.

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