Tax bill contains election information

July 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

Every day, your tax dollars are helping to make life better in King, with funds going to services such as libraries, snow removal, road maintenance, parks, recreation programs, and curbside waste collection. Residents can see exactly how funds are allocated to specific services that directly impact their daily lives through King Township’s service-based budget.

While King Township receives about 40 per cent of your total property tax bill, it delivers many of the local services residents rely on every day. The Township also collects property taxes on behalf of other organizations, with 43 per cent going to York Region and 17 per cent to local school boards.

Property tax bills are mailed twice a year, once in January (interim) and once in June (final). Each tax notice has two installment dates on it.

Final property tax bill: Final property bills have been sent. The installments for the final property tax bill are due on:

Thursday, July 30 (first installment), and Thursday, Sept. 24 (second installment).

If you have an inquiry or did not receive your bill, call ServiceKING at 905-833-5321 or email serviceking@king.ca.

Avoid missing a payment by signing up for eBilling and automatic withdrawals through King Township’s Pre-Authorized Debit Program (PAD).

Alternative payments options:

Online with your financial institutions.

By credit card at king.ca/OnlineServices (2.5 per cent service fee applies).

Cheque sent via mail to the Township of King (must be stamped and mailed prior to due date and received on time).

In-person at the King Township Municipal Centre (cheques or cash only).

For more information, visit king.ca/PropertyTaxes.

Election information

Included with the final property tax bill, residents will receive important voter information for the 2026 Municipal and School Board Election. This document explains how to get on the Voters List to receive your Voter Information Letter in September, and outlines voting options and key dates.

It also includes a calendar of the voting period for easy reference at home – stick it on your fridge or another high-traffic spot convenient for you. Additional print copies are available at the King Township Municipal Centre.

Expanded voting options: King Township has introduced online voting for the 2026 Municipal and School Board Election, providing voters the ability to vote conveniently from anywhere for the first time. This means that voters can now choose from one of the following options to cast their ballot this election:

Online advance voting; in-person advance voting, and Election Day (in-person only).

Learn more about the 2026 Municipal and School Board Election at king.ca/elections.

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