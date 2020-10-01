Headline News

King joins voices to get treatment facility moving ahead

October 27, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

King is joining colleagues from across York, asking the Province to accelerate approvals for a phosphorus treatment facility.
Councillor Avia Eek presented the notice of motion at last week’s virtual council meeting. The motion asks the Province to move the Holland Marsh Treatment Facility project ahead, separating it from the broader Upper York Sewage Solutions project. The motion further asks Queen’s Park to provide funding for the work. The motion will be circulated to the provincial minister, federal minister, conservation authorities and area MPPs and MPs.
Eek’s motion contends the facility would potentially serve as an alternative to the stormwater retrofits proposed in the UYSS EA and achieve a higher level of phosphorus removal in the watershed, improving the already beneficial project. The facility would also remove significantly more phosphorous in the Holland River than the stormwater retrofits proposed in the UYSS EA and thereby protect the Lake’s watershed from algae growth, resulting in better protection for the watershed’s aquatic habitats, increased ecosystem biodiversity and protection of drinking water sources.
Mike Rabeau, capital planning and delivery staffer with York Region, provided insights into the big picture.
He explained key elements of the UYSS include the water reclamation facility in East Gwillimbury. The entire project has been in the works for years, and remains at the provincial level waiting for approval and an environmental assessment. The EA, he said, was submitted in 2014 and in 2018, York found an opportunity to include phosphorous removal in the Holland Marsh, and put available funds to good use.
The Region applied for Disaster Mitigation and Adaption Funding (DMAF). Babeau pointed out that Holland Marsh facility is contingent on UYSS EA approval, in order to secure the necessary funding.
He did point out that York doesn’t have jurisdiction over the Holland Marsh.
Eek stressed this is an important opportunity to remove phosphorous from the Lake Simcoe watershed.
Versions of the motion asking that this critical piece of infrastructure be expedited have now passed in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Georgina, Innisfil, Brock Township, King Township and East Gwillimbury’s environment committee, and are pending debate in Orillia and Barrie.
Innisfil council unanimously passed the latest motion to move forward the proposed Holland Marsh Phosphorus Recycling Facility. The proposed facility will reduce phosphorus runoff from the Holland Marsh agricultural area into the Holland River and Lake Simcoe by up to 85%.
“This project will provide a great benefit to all of us around Lake Simcoe. This phosphorus recycling facility should be treated as a separate project from the overall Upper York Sewage Scheme, which is paused. It would be a shame if that meant the phosphorus recycling facility was paused indefinitely too, because we need this project to deliver the benefits we know are necessary for the Lake,” said Councillor Rob Nicol.
Mayor Lynn Dollin said: “This is a no-brainer … this is gathering a lot of momentum and now is a good time.”
Innisfil Deputy Mayor Dan Davidson added: “Phosphorus levels are a main concern. This facility will work tremendously, and the impact will be astronomical … it will reduce a lot of algae that happens in the summer, and I am glad we are endorsing this.”
Proponents, including Jonathan Scott, Bradford West Gwillimbury councillor, met last week with the provincial Minister of the Environment, the Hon. David Piccini. The Minister, and York-Simcoe MPP the Hon. Caroline Mulroney, were clear they want to work together with all levels of government to deliver meaningful phosphorus reduction for Lake Simcoe as part of our shared commitments under the Lake Simcoe Protection Plan.
“We were pleased with the meeting and their desire to work together,” Scott said.
Scott and his colleagues also met with senior officials at York Region as part of the extensive consultations before introducing the motions.
“Given … the unprecedented unity represented by area municipalities passing versions of these motions, we believe all levels of government are aligned behind the goal of delivering this facility,” Scott said. “There are of course details to work out, but we are optimistic we can all deliver this win for the Lake. It is imperative that all levels of government work collaboratively to move this project forward. We cannot afford for political finger-pointing or posturing to get in the way of delivering this significant pollution reduction for Lake Simcoe and our watershed.”



         

Memorial Tree Planting by the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust

The warm and sunny weather was perfect for honouring advocates and champions of the Moraine. On Sunday Oct. 24, the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust honoured donors who had passed away in recent years by planting native oak and maple trees with family and friends on the private MapleCross Nature Reserve in King Township. Oak trees are a symbol of strength, endurance and knowledge – just like the champions that were being honoured.

State-of-the-art animal hospital progressing

King is poised to be home to the country’s most advanced animal clinic. Dog Tales is putting the finishing touches on the veterinary facility that will be a showpiece for not only York, but the entire province and beyond. Building is progressing on the facility owned by the renowned King animal rescue facility. Situated on a beautiful rural landscape on the 19th Sideroad, the veterinary hospital is a work of art. It’s not only beautiful, but it will be the most technologically advanced facility of its kind.

Guide Light offers added protection for homeowners

Personal safety has been at the forefront during the pandemic. While all eyes have been on COVID, personal protection doesn’t stop there. For rural and urban residents, one simple device can save lives. For Tony Nowzari, that’s the motivation behind his Guide Light, currently in use in communities across the province and Alberta.

Roomba is your home’s best AI accessory

Humans may still be on top of the food chain, but artificial intelligence is quickly gaining ground. Our home is our sanctuary, and what better way to outfit it than with the latest, smartest technology. According to Consumer Reports, it’s expected that the robotic vacuum market will grow to $3.7 billion by 2024. I’s clear that robotic vacuums will continue to be a central feature in many homes in the future. The iRobot Roomba vacuum does all the work for you, while you venture out into the world again. Coming home is a joy, thanks to this level of intelligent cleaning.

Kingbridge Hub a magnet for innovative collaboration

Planting a seed and watching it grow and mature is a magical thing. Equally impressive is helping human ingenuity germinate. That’s the mantra behind the driving forces of the Kingbridge Centre’s Innovation Hub. It’s almost an altruistic passion to bring together the brightest risk-takers to find solutions to society’s biggest problems.

Collaboration attests to the importance of maintaining sustainable forests

The importance of Canada’s forests can not be understated. In fact, forestry and forest products are integral to the economic, social and environmental health of our citizens. The strong symbiotic relationship to our forests was stressed by an expert panel during a livestreamed discussion hosted by the Kingbridge Innovation Hub.

Merging retro designs with innovative ‘smartness’

You can have your cake and eat it, too. Today’s cutting edge designers are finding unique and appealing ways of merging style and technology into a category all its own. One such designer is Koble, which prides itself on “smart” furniture and lighting.

Association wants new government to take the lead on PS752 investigation

The search for truth and justice never takes a break. The families of victims of Ukrainian Flight 752 pressed candidates during the election to find those answers. And they’re hoping the re-elected Liberal government will be willing to take the process to the next level.

New children’s book highlights Filipino culture

Increasing cultural awareness is the aim of a new children’s book, written by a Kingscross resident. “Riley the Raccoon Goes to the Philippines,” by Jasmine Montreuil, is the first of a series of books dedicated to children in her life who grew up here and would like to learn about their cultural traditions and language outside of Canada.

CSDA offering classes in speaking, debating

The Canadian Speech and Debate Academy will finally be launching their classes virtually since the business was founded a year ago. King City native and 2016 World Debating and Public Speaking Champion Natalie Ganzhorn co-founded the business with British Columbia’s Top Speak in 2016, Jay McCauley.

Our final destination will be ‘home’

Lately I’ve felt that my get-up-and-go has got up and gone, but I’m not sure where. Sure, I’m blessed. I have a strong-as-steel wife and unique children – a family that would make anyone proud. Sometimes, it dawns on me must how old I am and I slump a bit in my chair. There’s no way in hell I’m looking forward to another birthday ending in 0. Home is where most of us are safe, and find warmth, comfort and joy. It’s a place we can relax, be ourselves, and escape from the rain and sleet outside the door.

What is the meaning of life, the universe and everything?

Plato once said that an unexamined life is not worth living. But Kurt Vonnegut wryly asked “what if that if the examined life turns out to be a clunker as well?” Many people over the millennia have tried to answer this seemingly impossible question. I always liked the response from late author Douglas Adams, who wrote the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series. Put simply, it’s 42.

Worrying about what’s next? Just look up!

Nihil fit ex nihilo – Nothing comes from nothing. This is part of a thesis first argued by Greek philosopher Parmenides. It is associated with ancient Greek cosmology, contending there is no break in between a world that did not exist and one that did, since it could not be created “ex nihilo” in the first place.

Life is meant to be challenging and hard at times

I was sucked back in my chair by a force of self-examination recently. To sum up the experience, we’re living our lives all wrong. That may be a bold statement, but from personal experience, and observations from 30-plus years in the journalism game, I think most of us still don’t have it figured out.

The challenges of down time, up time, no time

We cannot stop the passage of time. Our particular position in the universe sees us marking the hours, days, months and years as we circle our sun. We may think that we have plenty of time during our waking hours. But how much of that time is productive? Are we wasting time, frittering it away, and spending it needlessly?

What if the mundane just isn’t enough?

A current radio commercial notes that one of the toughest decisions adults face is what to cook for dinner each night. If you have children, you know all too well the trials and tribulations of this nightly chore. But wow, just how mundane and unimpressive our lives can be at times.

Cost of homes driving young people away

It’s been said that most of us are born, live and die within a 300-kilometre radius. For me, that’s definitely true, being born and bred right here in the GTA. And it’s true for many of my peers, except one who found his calling south of the border. Working, living, getting married and finding a home all seemed fairly straightforward for my generation.

The burdens of being a ‘deep thinker’

Having deep thoughts is what separates us from lower life forms. It’s what makes humans the strange and fascinating creatures that we are. While thinking too much can derail one’s momentum, we’re often caught up in our own thoughts deep in our heads. Sometimes we delve so deep in the recesses of our mind, we struggle to find our way out.

Animals are much smarter than we think

As an “animal-lover” I’m happy to say that yes, part of my soul has been awakened. I truly believe that all life on this planet has a purpose and is sacred in its own way. Whether they be plants or lower life forms that are part of the food chain, all creatures, great and small, are fascinating.

Celebrating with lefties on Friday the 13th!

An international recognition day came and went last week, in a double-header of mystique and superstition. Friday, Aug. 13 was International Left-Handers Day. The Aug. 13 day was created by the UK’s Left-Handers Club. I have embraced by right brain and celebrated my left-handedness. I always notice when someone I encounter is a lefty, and smile as I find another member of this prestigious and limited club.

