You can vote online

Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, musicians, writers, poets and community members are invited to join King Township for the annual Truth and Reconciliation Gathering at the ...

Voter information letters were mailed out to residents recently.This letter includes your Online Voting PIN; instructions for accessing the online voting system; voting dates and ...

The Ontario government has issued a notice of procurement to design and build the east section of Highway 413 as well as the Highway 427 ...

A major milestone for Nobleton’s water future – construction is now under way for York Region’s new Nobleton Water Treatment Plant, marking the start of a ...