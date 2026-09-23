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You can vote online

September 23, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Voter information letters were mailed out to residents recently.
This letter includes your Online Voting PIN; instructions for accessing the online voting system; voting dates and in-person voting locations; your ward; your school support designation; and your qualifying address.
Your name must be on the Voters’ List to receive a Voter Information Letter and cast your vote. Eligible electors can check if they’re on the list, register to vote, or update their voter information online or in person at the Voter Assistance Centre located at the King Township Municipal Centre during regular office hours.
Online voting opens October 13 at 10 a.m. and closes October 23 at 8 p.m. Electors will need the information contained in their Voter Information Letter to access the online voting system.



         

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