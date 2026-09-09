Ontario taking next steps to build Highway 413

September 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Ontario government has issued a notice of procurement to design and build the east section of Highway 413 as well as the Highway 427 Extension.

The contract represents approximately one-third of the corridor, marking a key milestone in the delivery of this priority project and in the Province’s plan to reduce gridlock and drive economic growth across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Once awarded, the contract is expected to be the largest infrastructure procurement ever issued by the Ministry of Transportation.

“In the face of President Trump’s tariffs, we’re doubling down on our plan to build so we can get people moving and keep Ontario workers on the job,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “Highway 413 will reduce travel times across the GTA while supporting more than 6,000 jobs per year during construction and contributing more than $1 billion to Ontario’s GDP.”

Following the notice of procurement, a request for proposals (RFP) will be issued later this fall for the design and construction of the east section of Highway 413 from Highway 400 to west of The Gore Road in Caledon. The RFP will also include the extension of Highway 427, from Major Mackenzie Drive north to Highway 413.

“Highway 413 will tackle gridlock and cut travel times across Vaughan and the GTA,” said Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan. “Another step forward as we build the infrastructure to get commuters where they need to go, faster.”

The Ontario government has also awarded a contract for a construction manager for the Highway 413 central contract, including the 410 Extension. The 9.1-kilometre extension from Highway 410 to Highway 413 will connect motorists to Highway 407 ETR, Highway 401 and Highway 403, unlocking access to destinations such as Burlington, Hamilton, Brantford and Woodstock.

Highway 413 will have a total of 11 interchanges at municipal roads across the GTA, reducing travel times by as much as 30 minutes per trip compared to existing roads while accommodating up to 300,000 vehicles each day. The highway will ease congestion on 400-series highways across Toronto, Halton, Peel and York Region by keeping people and goods moving while slashing travel times across the region.

It will cut through southern Caledon and just skim past Nobleton to the south, into Vaughan.

Infrastructure Partners of Ontario, a joint venture consisting of Miller Paving, GIP, and Amico has been awarded the construction manager contract for the Highway 410 Extension.

The province awarded the detail design contract for the Highway 413 central contract, including the 410 Extension to Parsons Inc./Egis Canada Ltd. Joint Venture in June 2026.

The Program Management contract for overseeing the overall design, coordination and construction of Highway 413 was awarded to 413 Continuity Partners, a Joint Venture consisting of Aecom and WSP, in July 2026.

Ontario is investing $31 billion to build, repair and expand highways, roads and bridges across the province, including Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass and the Garden City Skyway twin bridge.

“As our government continues advancing work on Highway 413, we are delivering on our promise to fight gridlock, reduce travel times, and get Dufferin-Caledon families where they need to go, faster than ever before, Each step brings us closer to unlocking new destinations, a legacy transportation network, and shorter commutes for our residents,” said Deputy Premier Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon.

“Highway 413 is a key part of our government’s plan to tackle gridlock and keep people moving across the GTA, including here in Vaughan Woodbridge. To build the most competitive economy in the G7, we need the right infrastructure in place. Our government is taking bold action to support our growing communities, create good-paying jobs and strengthen Ontario’s economy by building the infrastructure we need for the future,” added Michael Tibollo, MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge.

“Highway 413 represents a significant investment in Caledon’s future. As our community continues to grow, we need transportation infrastructure that keeps people moving, supports our local economy and takes pressure off our existing road network. Today’s progress brings us another step closer to delivering those critical connections, and I thank the Province for continuing to move this important project forward,” stated Caledon Mayor Annette Groves.

“Highway 413 is a game-changer for Brampton and Peel Region. (This) announcement marks another key milestone as our government moves forward on our plan to keep people moving, create jobs, and drive economic growth,” said Graham McGreggor, MPP for Brampton North.

“Highway 413 is an investment in people, opportunity, and Brampton’s future. As the MPP for Brampton Centre, I know how important, reliable transportation connections are for families, workers and businesses. Reducing time spent in traffic means more time with loved ones, greater access to employment and stronger connections to opportunities across the GTA. As Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunities, I am proud to support investments that help women access good jobs, build financial security, and participate fully in Ontario’s growing economy. Highway 413 will create thousands of jobs, strengthen our communities, and help ensure Brampton remains a strong and prosperous place to live, work and raise a family,” added Charmaine Williams, MPP for Brampton Centre.

“The northwestern ring of the 905 region is one of the fastest growing areas of the Province. The Ford government recognizes the need to start building transportation systems now to avoid serious congestion in the near future. Minister Sarkaria is rolling out the 413 and its connecting highways in segments, in order to keep the project moving ahead. This also enables a broad section of Ontario construction companies and their workers employed in these challenging economic times,” said Peter Smith, Executive Director, Heavy Construction Association of Toronto (HCAT).

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