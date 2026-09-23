King Township commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30

September 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, musicians, writers, poets and community members are invited to join King Township for the annual Truth and Reconciliation Gathering at the King Heritage & Cultural Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Taking place to commemorate National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day, this free community gathering is an evening of shared learning and reflection on the meaning of truth and reconciliation. Guests are welcome to read poems, sing songs, share stories or simply listen as King continues its journey toward reconciliation.

Attendees can take part in activities that encourage learning, reflection and connection. Explore the museum’s Indigenous artifact collection, create crafts, add to King’s Reconciliation Tree and savour Three-Sisters Stew.

Design your own garden stones for Kahéhta, the Indigenous Medicine Garden at the King Heritage & Cultural Centre, an accessible space that celebrates the interconnectedness of all life and the resurgence of Indigenous language and culture. Enjoy guided tours of the medicine garden and view the Butterfly “Memengwaa” Trail Marker by artist Donald Chretien of Nipissing First Nation.

View the Truth and Reconciliation Mural, painted by Anishinaabe, Indigiqueer non-binary, neurodivergent and disabled artist Shawn Howe, on the museum’s east exterior wall, where it reflects themes of connection to the land and the resurgence of traditional knowledge while honouring Indigenous voices.

Guests are encouraged to wear Orange Shirts in recognition of the lives lost at residential schools across Canada. Free on-site parking at the King Heritage and Cultural Centre is available but limited. Overflow street parking is available behind the site. View event details at kingheritageandculture.ca.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, observed on September 30, was established as a federal statutory holiday in 2021. It honors the survivors of residential schools, their families and the children who never returned home. The day also coincides with Orange Shirt Day, which began in 2013 as a grassroots movement to raise awareness about the lasting trauma of the residential school system and the ongoing impacts on Indigenous communities. The orange shirt symbolizes the stripping away of Indigenous culture and identity during the residential school era. ﻿

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