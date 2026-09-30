Watch hopefuls in action at all-candidates’ debate

September 30, 2026 · 0 Comments
Residents will have a chance to see the municipal candidates in action, during an all-candidates’ event.
The King Chamber of Commerce (KCC) and Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT) are working in partnership to organize, promote and host thia All Candidates Event.
The event is scheduled for October 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Country Day School, 13415 Dufferin Street, King City.
The event will include a “Meet and Greet” with the candidates from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Centre Atrium.
There will be a structured program to hear from the candidates from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Performing Arts Centre Theatre.
There will be four prepared questions covering a range of important topics in King Township. In addition, the public may submit written questions to KCC and CCKT volunteers up to 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 8.
The event will feature most of the registered candidates in King Township. There will be live-streaming online of the event from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and CDS technicians will be doing the live-stream. Visit https://www.youtube.com/@kingchamberofcommerce7946/videos
The event is free and all members of the public are invited. There is lots of parking available on site at The Country Day School.
The key goals for the event include: An opportunity for the public to meet the candidates, hear from them, and become well-informed for voting in the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 26.
KCC and CCKT are grateful for the support and generosity of The Country Day School in providing an excellent venue for this event.