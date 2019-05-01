Sports

Bantam As win gold in epic comeback

September 18, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Christine Sant-Degli Angeli

Congratulations to the King Rebellion bantam A team, who skated away with a gold medal this past weekend at the 2019 Richmond Hill Mary Parkinson Memorial A Early Bird Tournament. The team kicked off their season with a bang by going undefeated through six games, leading them to a championship victory in a heart-stopping match against a top-10 Ontario team, the Quinte West Hawks.
The bantam division included three pools made up of 13 teams from across the OMHA region. The Rebellion had their first win (3-1) Friday morning against the Whitby Wildcats. The team’s second game was a close match (1-0) against Georgina Blaze. Saturday morning the King Rebellion continued on their winning streak (7-2) over North Durham Warriors.
Despite some injuries during the very physical fourth round-robin game against the Burlington Junior Cougars, the team came out with another win (5-2). These achievements landed the team a first place finish in their division and a first place overall ranking.
An early Sunday morning semi-final game against the Whitby Wildcats was quickly scheduled and the Rebellion managed to earn themselves another win (3-2) and a first seed ticket to the championship game.
The anticipation for the 3 p.m. gold medal game was filled with both excitement and nerves. With two undefeated giants were about to meet in the finals, the King Rebellion and the Quinte West Hawks, it was destined to be a spectacular game and one to remember!
Quinte jumped out of the gate with purpose, and swiftly earned themselves a massive 4-0 lead by the end of the first period. The Rebellion appeared flat, caught off guard, and disorganized, but they utilized their first intermission break to refuel, refocus, and re-energize.
During the second period, we witnessed the resiliency and heart of the Rebellion as they clawed their way back, shift by shift and goal by goal, to eventually skate their way to a 6-4 victory. It was an amazing feat to see this team of determined hockey players pull off one of the most exciting come backs in minor hockey history, at one of the most crucial big stage moments in true heroic fashion.
The dedication to their coaches and each other is a testament to their hard work and friendship.



         

Community News

Priestly Demolition featured in History TV series ‘Salvage Kings’

A high-profile King company has risen to the status of “kings.” Priestly Demolition is front and centre, as the stars of the inaugural season of “Salvage Kings.” The original Canadian series features the work and stories of the demolition and salvage team at Priestly Demolition. This family-run company is in the business of tearing down buildings, but first, they give their salvage crew the chance to go inside and recover some valuable treasures left behind.

Olde Mill Art Gallery welcomes Tonkiel

Renowned artist Grazyna Tonkiel has joined the group at Schomberg’s Olde Mill Art Gallery. Grazyna Tonkiel is an accomplished opera singer, visual artist, and a ...

Antique bookstore in Schomberg welcomes bibliophiles

There’s something about browsing in an old bookstore that can’t be matched today. The smell and feel of old bindings and parchment speak volumes about humanity. For John Steinbeck, and Schomberg’s George Burt, there will never be enough books!

Resident offers meticulous auto detailing

Keith Boynton isn’t happy unless he gets things spotless. His attention to the smallest of details led him to put Dirty Boy Auto Detailing into overdrive. The long-time King resident, with deep family roots in the area, offers full service detailing and he always goes above and beyond.

Modern custom homes are the ultimate marriage of form and function

King is the most affluent community in all of Canada. It’s no surprise that wealthy citizens flock to King, creating their ultimate dream homes. Today’s luxury custom homes are statement pieces of comfort and modern technology. The abundance of creative features and accessories bring these luxurious living spaces to life.

Dog Tales building state-of-the-art animal hospital

A renowned King animal rescue facility is building what will be Ontario’s most advanced clinic offering veterinary care. Rob Scheinberg of Dog Tales said the hospital has been in the planning stages for roughly three years. Final permits are in place for the 54,000-square-foot hospital and shovels are poised, ready to dig. The construction will be done by leading firm PCL. Scheinberg hopes the project will be completed within 20 months.

Bolton woman returns from Rwanda with renewed sense of purpose

“If you’re going to do something, do it with purpose.” That’s the advice a 21-year-old Bolton woman has for anyone who wishes to travel, volunteer and experience other cultures. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a five-week volunteer experience in Rwanda, something that has given her a great sense of “community.”

Guide Light becoming an essential safety device

Tony Nowzari wants to make a difference. He wants to get to the point where his product helps everyone. He’s on the right track and Nowzari’s Guide Light continues to answer the call. He merely wants to extend the reach of this proven device.

King company leaders in commercial UAVs

In a world of seemingly infinite possibilities, you still need the right tool for the right job. And that bottom-line business mentality is where a Schomberg company separates the wheat from the chaff.

Le Brehandaise Catering offers authentic haute cuisine

They say you always remember your first taste of Paris. A group of top French chefs offer a chance to explore authentic cuisine française at La Brehandaise Catering. Led by owner and Charcutier Traiteur Pascal Poilbout, the company operates out of a store front on Bathurst, not far from King City.

Commentary

Lefties are an interesting lot

It’s nice to be recognized by your peers, and the rest of the world. For the first time, scientists have identified the genetic differences associated with left-handedness, a trait found in 10% of the human population.

Teenagers put parents’ wisdom to the test

Parents are there for the entire journey, from birth through adulthood, and we often don’t pause and reflect on each stage of this evolution. We don’t have time!

We all have to tighten our belts a bit

As a new school year arrives and things start to get back to “normal,” we’re bombarded with dollar signs and spending. Unlike companies or bureaucracies, our budgets are fixed. We tend to expect the unexpected, but we’re still not always prepared.

We all need to try to curb food waste

“Food waste is an atrocity that is reducible, if not completely avoidable,” said Stephen Hough. It seems we are living in an era of waste in all areas of our lives. I have to agree wholeheartedly with Hough in that food waste is something we can’t ignore.

We are so very fortunate to live in Canada

There are many uplifting, even corny sentiments that float around the Internet every day. Some involve cats. Some are funny, some are serious. Most are stupid. But sometimes you come across some real gems that make you think.

Woodbine raises the bar for ‘a day at the races’

In many ways, summer means participating in some Canadian pastimes. You may not agree, but a day at the races fits the bill just nicely. It’s been said in all sports, horse racing has the best “characters.” Woodbine Race Track and the expanded facilities have been legendary in this part of Ontario for generations.

Reconnecting with my high school self

As summer hit hard, like running face-first into a wall, I was dazed and fazed. My two oldest children hit the ground running, spreading their wings so to speak, flying the coup. My daughter Lexie just returned from a 5-week experiential learning program and volunteer stint in Rwanda. That’s the longest she’s been away, even though she’s our resident world traveller.

Movin’ On Summit 2019 Part Three: Surpetition: Moving beyond competition

My final interview at the Movin’ On 2019 Summit in Montreal was with Nicolas Beaumont, the senior vice-president of Sustainable Development and Mobility for Michelin. It was the last morning of the event and the North American Director of External Communications, Eric Bruner, was moderating the interview.

Nostalgic cars, music just make you feel good

The sentiment “what’s old is new again” is never more obvious than during summer car shows. During this perfect weather, collectors and car enthusiasts swarm to car shows and fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy many classic and vintage automobiles.

Am I past my ‘best before’ date?

I just might be past my prime. While prime cuts of beef are quite desirable, the same can’t be said for humans. I’ve gone from “beef cake” to “jello pudding.”

