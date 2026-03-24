Candidate information session for municipal, board election

March 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

Are you interested in running in the 2026 Municipal and School Board Election? Attend an upcoming Candidate Information Session to ensure you’re well equipped with everything you need to know about running for office in preparation for the election taking place on Monday, Oct. 26.

Hosted in partnership by King Township, the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville and the City of Vaughan, these information sessions, delivered by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing (MMAH), are designed to help prospective candidates understand the nomination process, key deadlines, campaign rules, financial responsibilities, and the role of elected officials.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about legislative requirements and ask questions to ensure they are prepared before filing their nomination.

﻿All information sessions are free and will cover the same content, so attend a session that works best for you:

A virtual session is slated for Thursday, March 26 at 11 a.m.

To register for the virtual session, email elections@king.ca. Details on how to join online will be shared with you by email closer to the date. The recording of this session will be available to view following the event at king.ca/elections. This session is hosted in partnership with the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

An in-person session will be held Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Attend the in-person session taking place at Vaughan City Hall Council Chambers, located at 2141 Major Mackenzie Drive, Vaughan. This session is hosted in partnership with the City of Vaughan.

Candidates can begin filing for nomination on May 1. Nominations must be filed in-person at the King Township Municipal Centre and appointments must be made in advance. Appointments can be scheduled by emailing Suzanne Cudnik, Elections Coordinator at elections@king.ca.

It’s never too early to ensure you’re on the Voters List for the 2026 Municipal and School Board Election. Register at registertovoteon.ca.

To be eligible to vote in the municipal election, you must be:

18 years of age or older; a Canadian citizen, and a resident of King Township. A non-resident can vote if they own or rent property in King Township. The spouse of an owner or tenant of property in King Township can also vote.

For more information on Municipal and School Board Elections in King Township, visit king.ca/elections.

Related

Readers Comments (0)