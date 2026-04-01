Meet with the Mayor or your Ward Councillor on April 28 at the King Township Municipal Centre

April 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

Your local elected officials work hard to make progress on important issues that face your community, and they want to hear from you.

Meet Mayor Steve Pellegrini, your Ward Councillor or both, for a one-on-one conversation during an event on Tuesday, April 28, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the King Township Municipal Centre, located at 2585 King Road.

Appointment time slots of 15-minutes can be booked online at king.ca/MeetCouncil.

Residents are encouraged to reserve their preferred timeslot in advance as walk-in appointments will be accommodated pending availability. The deadline to book online is 9 a.m. on Monday, April 27.

Please book a different time slot with each elected official you wish to speak with and arrive five minutes prior to your scheduled appointment to ensure all appointments can run on time.

This event gives residents a platform to meet their elected representatives to discuss issues that matter to them most. Voice your questions, concerns and ideas, or just come and say hello as an individual, group, or family in a one-on-one, sit-down setting in the gymnasium. There will be a dedicated waiting area and coffee, tea and light refreshments will be provided.

King Township is governed by an elected Mayor and six Councillors, each representing one of the six wards within the Township. Not sure which ward you belong to? View the King Township Ward Map️ and read about your Mayor and Council at king.ca/council.

When you arrive for your appointment, Township staff can also assist with determining your Ward Councillor based on your address.

Learn more about your King Township Council members: Mayor Steve Pellegrini; Ward One Councillor Jordan Cescolini; Ward Two Councillor David Boyd; Ward Three Councillor Jennifer Anstey; Ward Four Councillor Mary Asselstine; Ward Five Councillor Debbie Schaefer and Ward Six Councillor Avia Eek.

If you need help booking an appointment for the Meet the Mayor and Council event, call ServiceKing at 905-833-5321 or email serviceking@king.ca. Learn more at king.ca/MeetCouncil.

The Meet the Mayor and Council event is just one way residents can provide feedback. Connect with King Township’s dedicated customer service division by phone at 905-833-5321, email serviceking@king.ca, or in-person at the King Township Municipal Centre to discuss urgent issues, service requests, concerns and inquiries. You can also submit a request online or chat with the Township’s 24/7 Virtual Assistant, Kingsley, located in the bottom right corner of every webpage at king.ca. For more information, visit king.ca/ServiceKing.

To help residents understand service levels and associated standards – what they receive and can expect from their tax dollars – King Township publishes Service Profiles and reports yearly on headline performance measures to be transparent about the volume of work completed and the quality of services. Learn more at king.ca/ServicePerformance. To better understand the value you receive for your tax dollars, view the service-based 2026 Budget Book at king.ca/budget.

“Your voice can help make life better in King – join King Township Council for our annual Meet the Mayor and Council event. Come with your questions, ideas and insights into the initiatives that are guiding King’s future. These one-on-one conversations provide a more personalized setting and encourage an open dialogue with myself or your Ward Councillor so that decision making continues to reflect our community’s needs,” said Mayor Pellegrini.

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