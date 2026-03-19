Province investing in traffic-calming measures in King

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Ontario government is investing nearly $1.4-million to improve road safety in the Township of King and York Region.

King will be receiving over $270,000, including around $90,000 from the Region’s allocation, for traffic-calming infrastructure on local roads and near school zones through the Road Safety Initiatives Fund (RSIF).

“Residents in King have urged us to take real action to combat excessive and dangerous speeding,” said Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, who made the announcement last week. “To bolster safety around schools and in our neighborhoods, I am proud to deliver funding for a proactive and proven traffic-calming infrastructure that will keep our roads and children safe. These new traffic-calming signs will roll out across the community, improving safety without punitive increases to the pocketbooks of local residents.”

Last fall, the province launched the RSIF to help municipalities transition to proven traffic-calming measures that do not raise costs for drivers, including traffic-calming infrastructure like speed bumps, raised crosswalks and roundabouts, as well as high-visibility signage and increased targeted police enforcement in school zones and community safety zones where municipal speed cameras were previously deployed.

“We are grateful to the Province of Ontario for this investment, which supports practical traffic calming and control measures in King’s 12 community safety zones,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “This funding aligns with our ‘Safe Streets Start Here’ traffic calming campaign, designed to help slow speeds, especially where vulnerable road users are out and about, and keep King’s roads and sidewalks safe for everyone.”

In November, Abacus Data released polling that clearly shows the Ontario public strongly prefers traffic-calming infrastructure to cash-grab speed cameras, and that they believe that the measures our government is funding through the RSIF – including speed bumps, increased police enforcement, raised crosswalks, roundabouts and flashing signage – are effective at slowing down vehicles and improving community safety.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is standing up for drivers by banning cash-grab speed cameras and supporting proven road safety measures that will make a real difference,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “Ontario has some of the safest roads in North America and our new Road Safety Initiatives Fund will build on this record by ensuring municipalities have the resources they need to implement proven traffic-calming measures without making life more expensive for drivers.”

In response to public concerns over the increased use of municipal speed cameras as a revenue-raising tool, the Building a More Competitive Economy Act, which received Royal Assent on Nov. 3, 2025, prohibits the use of municipal speed cameras as of Nov. 14, 2025.

Last month, MPP Stephen Lecce announced that all York Regional Police Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in King and Vaughan, including three in Nobleton, are now live and operational. Together with new traffic-calming measures, MPP Lecce has delivered several key investments to the community that put the safety of families in King Township first.

Ontario launched the $210-million Road Safety Initiatives Fund in November 2025, providing $42 million in immediate funding to eligible municipalities. All municipalities that previously used municipal speed cameras are eligible to apply for funding.

More than 40 municipalities across Ontario had automated speed enforcement camera programs before the provincial ban took effect on November 14, 2025.

As a result of the speed camera program, Ontarians were charged millions of dollars in fines, including a single camera in the City of Toronto that issued more than 65,000 tickets and took in nearly $7 million in fines prior to 2025.

The City of Vaughan issued 30,000 tickets over a three-week period through its speed camera program. The city scrapped the program in September 2025.

For 25 years, Ontario’s roads have ranked among the safest in North America, with one of the lowest fatality rates per 10,000 licensed drivers.

The Road Safety Community Partnership Program provides funding to not-for-profit organizations for public awareness initiatives, campaigns or events that address priority road safety issues. Municipalities can partner with applicant organizations, which are eligible to apply for funding.

The Road Safety Community Partnership Program provides funding to not-for-profit organizations for public awareness initiatives, campaigns or events that address priority road safety issues. Municipalities can partner with applicant organizations, which are eligible to apply for funding.

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