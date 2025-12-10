York Region passes landmark $5.2 billion 2026 Budget to support community needs

York Regional Council approved a $5.2-billion 2026 Budget, the fourth and final year of the 2023 to 2026 multi-year budget aligning with this term of Council.

“York Regional Council is committed to delivering vital services that meet priority needs of our growing communities while ensuring residents and businesses receive value for tax dollars,” said York Region Chairman and CEO Eric Jolliffe. “The 2026 Budget reflects long-term sustainability and fiscal responsibility to support strong, caring, safe communities, today and tomorrow.”

The budget includes a tax levy increase of 3.28%, which includes the approved 3.22% outlook plus an incremental 0.06% increase approved by Regional Council to support a $25 million funding commitment for the York University School of Medicine. The 3.28% tax levy, combined with continuation of a separate 1% Rapid Transit and Infrastructure tax levy, will add approximately $129 to the average residential tax bill.

The tax levy will support community safety initiatives with a landmark investment in York Regional Police, including completing the two-year commitment to provide York Regional Police with 304 sworn officers and civilian staff; an increase of 150 new positions in 2026, including 98 sworn officers and 52 civilian staff who support front-line work.

“The 2026 Budget responds to current economic pressures with resilience and readiness through continued investments in priority areas of safer communities, enabling growth in our communities and keeping people, goods and information moving,” said King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini, Chair of Finance and Administration. “Through prudent management of the capital plan, reserves and use of debt, York Region ensures a balance between the needs of current and future taxpayers while maintaining triple A credit ratings.”

The $5.2 billion budget includes $3.7 billion in operating costs and $1.5 billion in capital expenditures.

The 2026 $3.7-billion operating budget covers day-to-day expenses, with over 80 cents of a Regional property tax dollar funding front-line programs and services. This includes 32 cents for York Regional Police, 30 cents for Public Works and 20 cents for Community and Health Services.

The 2026 $1.5 billion capital budget includes spending on growth-related projects to enable or directly support new housing supply and renewal of existing assets. These expenditures are part of York Region’s $14 billion 10-year capital plan.

Investments outlined in this budget align with the York Region Fall 2025 Community Opinion Report findings, with 71% of residents polled reporting good value for tax dollars and almost 60% of residents polled supporting tax increases to maintain or improve services.

York Region’s multi-year budget aligns with the Region’s Strategic Plan, supports delivery of Council’s priorities, guides departmental spending and follows the principles of the Region’s Fiscal Strategy.

Through fiscally prudent operating and capital spending, York Region will continue delivering its 15 core services while investing in infrastructure required for future growth. This includes hiring 31 new paramedics and support staff, adding new affordable child care spaces, investing in a safe, efficient and reliable road network and transit system plus the delivery of health and senior services.

With the 1% Rapid Transit and Infrastructure Levy, York Region will help advance the design of priority bus rapidways and help fund additional community housing sites. Levies introduced in previous years are helping advance construction of the Yonge North Subway Extension.

The York University School of Medicine would help encourage expansion of health care, specifically in the primary care area and is scheduled to open by 2028 next to the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.

