Will our collective end be just a ‘whimper?’

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

T.S. Eliot once predicted that the world will end with a whimper, not a bang; that society will quietly, pathetically fade into nothingness.

Now, his bleak 1925 poem was a commentary on the world’s post-war despair and cultural collapse. But that’s not true today is it?

According to online sources, some say we are experiencing severe systemic poly-crises – climate change, economic inequality, housing shortage and more. This can be described as a “widespread culture collapse,” but experts see it as a restructuring rather than our annihilation.

I would beg to differ, considering the body count in both the Middle East and Ukraine.

Website articles point to the perception of the world being in despair and culture collapsing is heavily shaped by several key factors:

Information Overload and Social Media: Hyper-connected digital spaces feed us a constant, global stream of crises, exploiting our natural human tendencies to fixate on threats and dramas.

Institutional and Political Decay: Trust in traditional systems, such as governments and democratic institutions, is historically low in the West. This breeds intense polarization and a deep-seated loss of shared understanding.

Ecological and Existential Stress: Major environmental indicators are flashing warning signs, which has sparked severe “eco-despair” and anxiety among communities and climate scientists alike.

Cultural Stagnation vs. Localization: While we aren’t seeing a total collapse of art or knowledge, many sociologists note that rapid globalized cultural innovation has slowed. Interestingly, data shows that global pop culture is actually receding as people turn inward to local, language-specific, and national identities.

I have been wondering in recent years why we aren’t seeing many more Michelangelos, da Vincis, Mother Teresas or Gandhis, all striving to share, impart, save.

Where are today’s geniuses, spiritual leaders and motivators? Where is the altruistic goodness?

Our planet and its inhabitants – human and other – has seen several “extinction” events over the eons. They say all species come back changed, but stronger, more adaptable,

Anthropological and historical analyses show that while complex civilizations do experience cycles of peak and decline, these periods are not always purely apocalyptic. They often serve to redistribute wealth and resources, eventually recalibrating into new societal equilibriums.

I wonder when the next one will occur.

My son is growing more pessimistic about current governments, here at the federal level. With government missteps, conflict of interest, greed and the people taking a back seat, he’s losing faith in our system. Sad, since he’s part of the next generation that will lead us all.

I tell him to channel his frustration – to read, perhaps join a political party or lobby group – to try to encourage change. Put that pent up energy to good use, I tell him.

And then of course I ignore my own advice. “So this is how it ends, with a whimper,” I mumbled to myself as I headed up to bed last week, feeling a bit down at my current predicament. Weakness and dizziness – newest side effects of my chemo – left me discouraged. A once tough, strapping man, I am now reduced to a bag of bones, getting eaten from the inside. I want to “bounce back,” and approach my former self, once my current treatment session is over. And then I think, “and then what?”

If we can’t turn the tide of my cancer or at least derail it temporarily, am I doomed? A recent call from the palliative care department at Southlake didn’t help my mind set. I confirmed with the staffer on the phone that this was a support network of specialists helping me to manage my journey, and that it wasn’t the final “whimper.”

Ok, but that term nags at me, tugs on the hair at the back of my head like a move by a professional wrestler.

In my bathroom drawer, there’s a pile of little hospital wrist bands. I could make a set of “rattan” patio furniture with the stuff. The faded bar codes contain a lot of information about me I’m sure, but not all. Upon scanning it, does it let everyone know how funny I am? Does it indicate that I care deeply, that I’m a husband and father?

Alas, probably just a mumbo jumbo of digits, reference numbers and test results.

We all die, but Chuck Palahniuk once observed that “the goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.”

True enough.

But humankind has been barking up the wrong tree for centuries, chasing our own tails in search of “things.”

And yet, as the dawn draws near, we realize what’s important.

The end – or goal, or objective, or destination – isn’t here. It isn’t physical, or tangible, or even knowable. It isn’t limited by the laws of physics or bound by time. It’s spiritual. It’s the person you become when you finish your work. And your job, while you’re here, is to actualize your potential and become the person you’re capable of becoming.

But can we actually transcend the limitations of our decaying, three-dimensional, time-bound world?

There are likely thousands of breakthroughs on the horizon across the globe – achievements in medicine, science, technology and humanity. They can all contribute to the common good, and slow the perceived decay.

I am placing my money on the medical students, researchers, university studies, oncologists and yes, pharmaceutical companies, to offer hope. And one day they will, I have no doubt.

Until then, many will slip away quietly, with nothing but a whisper on their lips.

The end? Or the beginning of a new adventure?

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