Tapo has ‘eyes’ on everything around your home

June 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Home security has become an increasingly important issue for homeowners.

An extra set of eyes can be extremely beneficial in terms of home security. It’s also an added level of comfort for residents.

There are many capable cameras on the market, but a few stand out.

The Tapo C246D looks like something out of a science-fiction film. But it’s not. It’s real, modern technology, specifically designed for consumers.

This is an amazing mult-lens, multi-function camera that has few rivals on the market today. TP-Link is a major player and gets consistently high reviews by consumers.

The list of features this unit has to offer is long, indeed. From its wide-angle and telephoto lens to synchronized smart tracking, this beauty is amazing. It boasts a 2K 3MP dual lens; AI detection and notification; two-way audio and secure cloud storage.

The C246D also has amazing sight and boasts smart night vision with vibrant, full-colour images with spotlights. It has discreet black and white, infrared and an automatic smart mode based on AI light detection for optimal clarity in any night-time scenario.

But wait, there’s more.

Select an area in the wide-angle view, and the pan/tilt camera will focus on it instantly.

This model is flexible, offering both indoor and outdoor placement. From the backyard to the nursery, it’s crystal-clear security, rain or shine, inside or out. You can receive instant “push” notifications when motion, people, pets, vehicles or even a baby cry are detected.

The best part is that it’s a two-camera device.

The bottom telephoto lens features automatic pan and tilt to follow motion or shift focus between different areas as needed. The top wide-angle lens is fixed but can be manually adjusted during installation 360° to allow for adjustable viewing. The wide-angle lens can be manually adjusted vertically by -10° to 10° and horizontally by 360° for optimal positioning.

You can monitor two separate areas at the same time with just one powerful camera. Reduce blind spots and get a more thorough, comprehensive overview of your home.

The model is built to withstand Canadian climates, handling -20 (C) temperatures, to scoring 50 C

Owners can configure and mount this anyway you like, to optimize its performance and tailor make it for your needs.

Tapo, derived from “Tap All,” is dedicated to enhancing customers’ lives with the convenience of a single tap. We focus on creating innovative, sustainable, and high-quality smart home products that are “smart, secure, and easy.”

Give yourself peace of mind, and an added level of security with this camera. It’s worth every penny.

The award-winning company sells indoor and outdoor cameras, a robotic vacuum, lighting and smart door locks.

For more on this camera, visit https://www.tapo.com/en/product/smart-camera/tapo-c246d/

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