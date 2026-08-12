General News

Save the Date: Sip & Savour goes ‘Pura Vida’ this October

August 12, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Mark your calendars. King Township Food Bank is thrilled to announce Pura Vida, the 13th annual Sip & Savour fundraiser, on Thursday, Oct. 22 at Holland Marsh Wineries.
This year’s theme brings the rainforest to life. Cascading vines, tropical leaves and pops of orchid pink and toucan orange will transform the venue into a lush Costa Rican canopy from floor to ceiling. Guests will sip and savour their way through a tasting menu of fresh, sun-ripened flavours while Latin beats mix with the sounds of the rainforest.
Highlights include La Feria, a vibrant market of silent auction treasures up for bid in person and online, and a keepsake photo where a professional photographer captures your Costa Rican moment.
Interested in sponsoring Sip & Savour or donating to the silent or live auction?
Reach out to KTFBsipandsavour@gmail.com or meline@ktfb.ca. Dedicated volunteers will also be canvassing the community in the coming weeks, seeking auction donations from local businesses.
Whether you’re a longtime supporter or a curious first-timer, Sip & Savour delivers a great night of good food, fun and fundraising for a good cause.
Scan the QR code to save the date or visit: https://addcal.io/e/entihwcyotg5
Tickets go on sale soon. Stay tuned for details at https://ktfb.ca/



         

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