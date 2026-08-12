Save the Date: Sip & Savour goes ‘Pura Vida’ this October

Pack your appetite and bring your family, friends and neighbours to the King Community BBQ on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at ...

Every summer, watering lawns and gardens can over double daily water demand, placing significant pressure on the water system. Following outdoor watering restrictions helps ensure ...

A new seniors’ village, near the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, will begin construction this fall.King–Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce made the announcement Monday, noting the village will now ...