Good food, great company: King Community BBQ on August 20 at the King Heritage & Cultural Centre

August 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

Pack your appetite and bring your family, friends and neighbours to the King Community BBQ on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the King Heritage & Cultural Centre, 2920 King Road.

Hosted by the Township in partnership with the King City Lions Club, this evening celebrates community connection with good food, great company, and opportunities to explore local heritage in a welcoming public space.

The King Heritage & Cultural Centre is set against scenic grounds that are home to four of the Township’s most iconic heritage buildings. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to reconnect, everyone is invited to come together and discover what the hub has to offer as a place to gather, learn and belong.

Purchase BBQ favourites, including hamburgers and sausages prepared by the King City Lions Club, and cool off with a sweet treat from the on-site ice cream truck. Throughout the evening, residents can enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities and heritage experiences, including:

Lawn games, a bubble station, colouring and crafts, sidewalk chalk art, storytelling corner featuring tales of local legends, a scavenger hunt on the grounds, heritage-themed photo booth, featuring costumes and props.

Guided tours of the heritage buildings, including Laskay Hall (c. 1859) and the recently restored King Railway Station (c. 1852) and King Christian Church (c. 1851) are also on tap.

Enjoy lessons from Kahéhta, the Indigenous Medicine Garden: Learn the important role of pollinators and discover pollinator-friendly plants.

﻿Guests can also explore the museum’s heritage displays and exhibitions – including historic maps and photographs from the Township archives – and learn more about local initiatives at the community services information booth featuring volunteer opportunities, engagement activities, a vision wall and message board.

Admission is free; however, residents are encouraged to pre-register online to help organizers plan food quantities and ensure enough BBQ favourites are available for everyone. Those who register in advance will have their name entered into a prize draw.

For more information about programs and events located at the King Heritage & Cultural Centre, or to book a tour, call 905-833-2331, email heritage@king.ca or visit kingheritageandculture.ca.﻿

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