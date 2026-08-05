Outdoor watering restrictions help protect drinking water supplies and ensure water is available when the community needs it most

August 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

Every summer, watering lawns and gardens can over double daily water demand, placing significant pressure on the water system. Following outdoor watering restrictions helps ensure there is enough water available for daily household use, businesses and essential services, long-term care facilities, and emergency response services such as firefighting.

Under King Township’s Water Use By-Law #2014-73 residents may only use water outdoors on specific days based on their municipal address. Properties with odd-numbered addresses may water on odd-numbered calendar days, while properties with even-numbered addresses may water on even-numbered calendar days. Outdoor watering in King Township is permitted between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Township’s Water-Use By-law is in effect annually from May 15 to September 30. Residents are expected to comply with watering schedules and restrictions designed to protect the community’s water supply. Violations of the Water Use By-law can result in fines ranging from $100 to $50,000 for a first offence, $400 to $100,000 for repeat offences, and $100 to $10,000 per offence for multiple offences.

Outdoor water use includes:

Watering lawns, gardens, trees and landscaping.

Using hoses, sprinklers and in-ground irrigation systems.

Filling pools and hot tubs.

Washing vehicles.

Cleaning decks, patios, windows, driveways and walkways.

Take simple steps to reduce water consumption, including:

Water lawns only when needed, as most lawns require just one deep watering per week.

Skip watering after rainfall.

Install a rain barrel and use collected rainwater to water plants and gardens on any day of the week.

Have irrigation systems inspected to ensure they operate efficiently.

Sweep driveways and walkways instead of using a hose for cleaning.

Use smart irrigation controllers, weather sensors and rain shut-off devices which adjust watering based on weather conditions to save water and money.

Conserving water helps spread demand across the system and keeps it operating efficiently during the summer months. York Region continuously monitors water usage and system capacity, but community participation remains essential to ensuring a dependable supply for everyone. Learn more at york.ca/SaveWater.

Residents can track their water consumption online through the Township’s customer water portal. Monitoring usage can help identify unusual consumption patterns, detect leaks early and better manage household water use.

Residents can:

View water consumption data online; monitor usage trends over time; set alerts for higher-than-normal water use; better understand how daily habits affect consumption.

Since launching in 2023, the Township’s customer water portal has seen free subscriptions grow by more than 300%, helping more residents track their water consumption online.

To create an account and learn more, visit king.ca/WaterBilling.

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