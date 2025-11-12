Province delivers over $1-million in critical infrastructure funding to King Township

November 12, 2025 · 0 Comments

King Township will be getting a shot in the arm, thanks to some provincial funding.

Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, announced Monday the Ontario government is delivering over $1 million to help renew and rehabilitate critical infrastructure in King Township. The funding will include $948,665 through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) and an additional $317,500 through the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF).

MPP Lecce continues to deliver critical investments that promote growth economic prosperity across King and Vaughan in the face of unprecedented economic attacks from the U.S. The over $1 million investment announced today will help pave new and upgraded roads across the township, protect drinking water, support the delivery of critical services, and improve the quality of life for local families.

“Delivering results for the hard-working families in King and Vaughan remains a top priority for me; including improving roads and key infrastructure, keeping our streets safe, and protecting local businesses from the threats of U.S. tariffs,” said Lecce. “I continue to work tirelessly to guarantee the community of King – a community that was ignored by the former government – gets the investment it deserves so we can build modern, state-of-the-art recreation centres, libraries, seniors’ centers, medical schools and long-term care capacity. I am proud to once again deliver this significant investment in King knowing full well that it will secure the modern infrastructure our rural community needs and deserves.”

The funding will be delivered both through the 2026 Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) as part of the government’s more than $200 billion capital plan to protect Ontario by building key public infrastructure and through the 2026 Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF) that supports small, northern and rural communities through delivery of critical services, emergency service, public transit and road maintenance.

This investment is yet another testament to MPP Lecce’s steadfast commitment to delivering results for families in King and Vaughan. Concrete investments that MPP Lecce delivered include the Schomberg Main Street Revitalization Strategy, repairs and upgrades to the municipal water system in King, and a new long-term care home at Mary Lake.

MPP Lecce also delivered the single largest provincial investment in King history with the $17.6 million provincial investment to help construct and open the Zancor Centre in addition to the ongoing and significant work underway at the King City GO to upgrade the station and expand parking. Thanks to MPP Lecce’s leadership, all residents in King and Vaughan will soon enjoy two-way, all-day GO train service.

Earlier this year, MPP Lecce unveiled the official sign on the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital grounds where the future school will be located – the first medical school in Canada with a focused mandate of training family physicians. Construction is set to finish within the next three years to welcome the first class of new medical students in Fall 2028 to deliver better, more integrated healthcare, closer to home.

“Small, rural and northern communities are essential to the growth and prosperity of Ontario,” said Todd McCarthy, Acting Minister of Infrastructure. “That is why we’re increasing the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund’s minimum grant amount to provide predictability and stability for these communities and ensure they have the resources they need to thrive. With our record investments across all infrastructure programs, we’re driving an unprecedented wave of construction – highways, transit, hospitals, schools, and more—to make communities stronger, keep workers on the job, and drive economic growth for generations to come.”

The OCIF provides funding for local infrastructure projects in municipalities with populations under 100,000, rural and northern municipalities, as well as for Local Services Boards that own water or wastewater systems.

The OMPF is the province’s main general assistance grant to municipalities. After consultation earlier this year, the additional $50 million enhancement builds on the significant increases in support that the government is providing and represents a combined 20 per cent increase over the last two years.

According to Angela Pham, deputy treasurer, King has received funds from the OMPF for the past several years. The grant ranged from $420,900 in 2022, to $304,200 in both 2024 and 2025.

Pham pointed out the 2026 allocation is $317,500, an increase of $13,300.

“Although the increase is not significant, we hope that it’ll continue to increase in future years,” she said.

In 2021, King Township received $608,548 in funding to help build and repair infrastructure projects in our community such as roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure.

The OMPF is a formula-based program that incorporates annual data updates to ensure the program is responsive to changing municipal circumstances.

The province is working with municipalities to support building more homes for people and families. Ontario is investing an additional $1.6 billion through the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program (MHIP) nearly doubling the total investment to $4 billion.

