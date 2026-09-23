Province announces support for Haven Greens innovative technologies

September 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

An innovative King agricultural operation has caught the attention of the Province.

Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food visited Kinghaven Farms (Haven Greens) to announce a $5-million contribution to the facility. The funding comes through the AgriInnovate Program to adopt and customize automation and climate control technologies at the company’s newly built CEA greenhouse, capable of producing up to 2 million kilograms of baby leafy greens annually.

Controlled environment agriculture (CEA) represents a transformative approach to domestic food production. By enabling year-round cultivation of fresh produce while offering greater control over growing conditions, reducing vulnerability to external environmental factors, and enhancing food security, Canada is reducing reliance on imported produce and strengthening its domestic food supply.

The project supports new to Canada, fully automated greenhouse technology that enables year-round production of local, high-quality leafy greens with the objective of reducing imported greens and carbon emissions, and eliminate long-haul transportation. The company aims to demonstrate the profitability and sustainability of using CEA and encourage adoption across Canada.

By investing in cutting-edge agricultural technologies, the Government of Canada is demonstrating its commitment to fostering innovation and ensuring a stable, sustainable food supply for Canadians.

“Controlled environment agriculture is key to building a resilient, stable food system in Canada. This investment in Kinghaven Farms’ innovative greenhouse technology will boost local production, reduce reliance on imports and ensure Canadians have reliable access to high-quality, locally grown greens year-round. This project strengthens food security and reinforces Canada as a leader in sustainable agricultural practices,” said Minister MacDonald.

“Ontario is a leader in Canada’s agriculture and agri-food sector, and innovative operations like Kinghaven Farms are helping show what the future of food production can look like. This investment will support cutting-edge greenhouse technology that strengthens local production, creates a more reliable supply of fresh produce year-round, and helps position Ontario at the forefront of agricultural innovation,” added Michael Ma, MP for Markham-Unionville.

“We’re honoured to receive support through the AgriInnovate Program as we continue advancing the automation and climate-control technologies behind Haven Greens. This investment will help us further strengthen local food resilience and bring more fresh, sustainably grown produce to Canadians year-round, while continuing to push what’s possible for controlled-environment agriculture domestically,” noted Jay Willmot, Founder and CEO, Haven Greens.

Established in 1967, Kinghaven Farms is a family-owned and operated business that has transitioned from a horse racing operation into a modern farm that now produces greenhouse-grown, pesticide-free leafy greens under its Haven Greens brand.

Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) is an indoor technology-based production system where crops are grown under a modified and highly conditioned environment. CEA strengthens domestic food production and improves access to fresh produce, helping reduce reliance on imports and supporting more stable food availability.

The Kinghaven project aligns with the strategic investment priority of expanding domestic capacity by increasing Canadian CEA production and overall food production. In 2025, Canada produced approximately 112,450 metric tonnes of lettuce, with 24,607 metric tonnes (22%) originating from CEA systems.

Since 2021, CEA lettuce production has grown by 22%, while lettuce imports have declined, indicating that domestic production is capturing a larger share of the Canadian market and strengthening Canada’s domestic food supply capacity.

Canada’s greenhouse industry is an important part of Canadian agriculture and a source of significant economic activity within Canada, contributing $3.4 billion in farm gate sales and over $2.5 billion in exports in 2024.

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) is a $3.5-billion, 5-year agreement (2023 to 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food, and agri‐based products sector.

The AgriInnovate Program provides repayable contributions to incent targeted commercialization, demonstration and/or adoption of commercial-ready innovative technologies and processes that increase the agricultural and agri-food sector’s competitiveness and sustainability benefits.

The National Food Security Strategy is a 10-year, $3.2-billion investment designed to open the market for independent retailers, boost domestic food production and build a stronger and more affordable food system in Canada.

Part of the Strategy includes an investment of $750 million to drastically expand year-round Canadian production of fruits and vegetables, including through greenhouses, vertical farms, and other enclosed growing spaces.

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