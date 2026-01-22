Police looking for suspects following King home invasion

January 22, 2026 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are appealing for witnesses and are seeking to identify suspects, after a home invasion in the Township of King.
On Thursday, Jan. 22 at approximately 1:45 a.m., three suspects forced their way into a residence in the area of King and Mill Roads. The suspects were confronted by the home owner and one suspect threatened him with a firearm. The home owner and his family managed to hide until the suspects fled the scene.
The suspects left in a dark-coloured sedan without taking anything. No physical injuries were reported.
All three suspects are described as male and were seen wearing dark clothing and dark balaclavas.
A video of the incident can be seen at: https://youtu.be/cugucdpJm6M
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit by calling 1-866-8765423, ext. 6630. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting www.1800222tips.com