Police arrest suspect in Nobleton home invasion

March 4, 2026 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit charged three suspects with numerous offences in connection with a November 2024 armed home invasion in the Township of King.
Officers, including members of the tactical unit, executed search warrants Feb. 26, following a lengthy investigation. Police arrived at residences in the Town of Grimsby and Cities of Toronto and Oshawa.
As a result, investigators with the Hold-Up Unit, assisted by the York Regional Police Emergency Response and Canine Units, as well as the Niagara Regional Police Emergency Task Unit, arrested three male suspects.
Charged were:
Clayton McFarlane, 44, of Oshawa, Attempt to Commit Murder; Robbery with a Firearm; Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition; Theft Under $5,000; Possession of Firearm Contrary to Order; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, and Possession of Break-In Instruments.
Darnyl Campbell, 33, of Grimsby, Attempt to Commit Murder; Robbery with a Firearm; Disguise with Intent; Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.
Andrew Dove, 39, of Toronto, Fail to Comply with Release Order.
The charges stem from a Nov. 2, 2024 incident when police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the area of Paradise Valley Trail and Fairmont Ridge Trail. A 39-year-old male was located at the scene and taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries. It was learned a residence had been broken into by two armed suspects. A male not associated to the residence attended to assist the homeowners, when he was confronted by the suspects who shot him before fleeing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be sent online at www.1800222tips.com.