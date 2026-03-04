Headline News

Police arrest suspect in Nobleton home invasion

March 4, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit charged three suspects with numerous offences in connection with a November 2024 armed home invasion in the Township of King.
Officers, including members of the tactical unit, executed search warrants Feb. 26, following a lengthy investigation. Police arrived at residences in the Town of Grimsby and Cities of Toronto and Oshawa.
As a result, investigators with the Hold-Up Unit, assisted by the York Regional Police Emergency Response and Canine Units, as well as the Niagara Regional Police Emergency Task Unit, arrested three male suspects.
Charged were:
Clayton McFarlane, 44, of Oshawa, Attempt to Commit Murder; Robbery with a Firearm; Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition; Theft Under $5,000; Possession of Firearm Contrary to Order; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, and Possession of Break-In Instruments.
Darnyl Campbell, 33, of Grimsby, Attempt to Commit Murder; Robbery with a Firearm; Disguise with Intent; Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.
Andrew Dove, 39, of Toronto, Fail to Comply with Release Order.
The charges stem from a Nov. 2, 2024 incident when police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the area of Paradise Valley Trail and Fairmont Ridge Trail. A 39-year-old male was located at the scene and taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries. It was learned a residence had been broken into by two armed suspects. A male not associated to the residence attended to assist the homeowners, when he was confronted by the suspects who shot him before fleeing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be sent online at www.1800222tips.com.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Police arrest suspect in Nobleton home invasion

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit charged three suspects with numerous offences in connection with a November 2024 armed home invasion in the ...

King establishing action plan to remain ‘age-friendly’

King is actively advancing its “Age Friendly Community Action Plan.” The Township was recently honoured with Aging-Friendly Community Award at the recent Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference. This designation highlights the Township’s commitment to creating accessible, inclusive spaces and programming that supports independent, active living for older adults. It marks an important milestone in the 2023–2026 Corporate Strategic Plan and King’s commitment to developing the Age-Friendly Action Plan, ensuring residents can continue to age in place (grow older at home) with dignity.

Residents join forces, sign petition, to fight proposal at OLT

Citizens are banding together to fight a proposed condo development in Schomberg. The applicants, Marcor Realty Ltd., have taken their proposal for a six-storey condo building on Main Street in Schomberg to the Ontario Land Tribunal. They appealed on the basis of a lack of timely decision on the part of King Township. A petition was recreated and organizers are hoping for 1,500 signatures before sending to the OLT. In the name of “saving our historic Schomberg Main Street,” residents stress the village is “more than a place on a map.

CCTV cameras are active in King

Three new CCTV cameras are active in King, specifically in Nobleton.Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, announced last week that all seven CCTV cameras in King—Vaughan, ...

Province stepping in to strengthen accountability at York board

Concerns over “infighting” has prompted Ontario’s Education Minister to take action against the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) Minister Paul Calandra is taking action against the in response to serious concerns that risk disrupting learning and undermining student outcomes.

Lettters to the Editor

Open