Pellegrini seeks another term, says it’s a ‘calling’

May 6, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Steve Pellegrini is hoping to continue his “calling,” and will seek re-election as King Township mayor in this fall’s election.

Pellegrini was acclaimed in the past three municipal elections.

He said he “truly appreciate the opportunity and privilege to serve and support our community. I am deeply devoted and committed to King and its residents. I have various projects and initiatives I want to see through to completion in the next term.”

For him, it’s not as job, because he truly loves “working with residents and businesses to make life better in King.”

There have been several major accomplishments this past term and Pellegrini wants to continue council’s strong track record.

“The simple answer is leadership, inclusiveness and respect. We work together to deliver results for our community in a collaborative manner,” he said.

As mayor, Pellegrini isn’t just head of council. His job consists of a litany or roles and responsibilities, including chair of the York Region Police Services Board; vice-chair of the Ontario Heritage Trust (OHT); King Township Library Board member; York Region Council member; Chair of York Region Finance and Administration Committee; vice-chair of YorkNet; York Region Housing York member; York Region Audit Committee member; York Region Housing and Homelessness Committee member; Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Board member; Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) Executive Board member; Royal Agricultural Winter Fair Honorary Governor; Chair of the Small Urban Mayors of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (SUM GTHA), and Holland Marsh Drainage System Joint Municipal Services Board (HMDSJMSB) member.

While King is on track in many of its goals and strategic plans, there are a few things Pellegrini would like to see through fruition.

One is the Phase 2 at the Zancor Centre, specifically, the outdoor amenities, which include pickleball, soccer, tennis and baseball. The Nobleton Community Park redevelopment will have a water feature during the summer which will be a refrigerated ice surface in the winter.

Some of the key municipal initiative yet to be completed are the update of our Economic Development Plan; the creation of the East Humber Park, a 600-acre park preserve. He also wants to attract a large employer to broaden the employment tax base and make “us more financially sustainable.”

In the works are the King City and Nobleton Block Plans, along with the update to the 2051 Official Plan. And council wants to continue to invest in “our roads, to improve their quality and safety.”

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