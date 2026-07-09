Ontario inventor introduces Guide Aid to help first responders locate homes faster during emergencies

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

Every emergency begins with a call for help. From that moment forward, every second matters.

Before firefighters can extinguish a fire, before paramedics can provide life-saving medical care, and before police officers can assist someone in danger, they must first locate the correct address.

Poor visibility caused by darkness, heavy rain, dense fog, snowstorms and difficult-to-read house numbers can make that task more challenging when time is critical.

Recognizing this problem, Tony Nowzari, an inventor from Oakville, and founder and president of Safety Aid, has spent years developing Guide Aid Light – an emergency visibility system designed to help first responders locate homes faster and more easily during emergencies.

Guide Aid Light is designed to make residential addresses highly visible when emergency assistance is needed.

Under normal conditions, the system illuminates the home’s address using bright white lighting. During an emergency, it can be activated to flash highly visible emergency lights while keeping the address clearly readable from a distance – even in poor weather, darkness, fog, or heavy snowfall.

The objective is simple:

Help first responders identify the correct home as quickly as possible.

It’s already been proven in real emergencies and Guide Aid Light is more than a concept.

The system has already been credited with helping save lives by attracting the attention of nearby neighbours and assisting first responders in locating homes more quickly during actual emergencies.

Over the past several years, Guide Aid Light has been demonstrated to firefighters, fire departments, municipalities, community safety organizations and emergency service professionals across Canada.

Many first responders have expressed strong support for the concept, recognizing the value of improving residential visibility when every second counts.

As one firefighter explained during a product demonstration:

“Anything that helps us find the correct house faster is worth looking at.”

Guide Aid Light is not intended to replace existing emergency procedures.

Instead, it is designed to complement them by providing one additional visual tool that can help emergency crews identify the correct home more quickly under difficult conditions.

The system may also alert neighbours or nearby pedestrians that someone inside a home requires urgent assistance, creating another layer of community awareness while emergency crews are responding.

Following successful demonstrations and growing interest from community organizations and emergency professionals, Guide Aid Light will be featured during upcoming meetings in Edmonton, Alberta, where discussions will focus on future community safety initiatives and partnerships.

The innovation is also expected to launch soon in Vancouver, British Columbia, as part of its continued expansion across Western Canada.

For Nowzari, Guide Aid Light represents more than an invention.

It reflects a long-term vision of creating safer communities by helping emergency responders overcome one of the simplest – but most important – challenges they face: finding the correct address without delay.

“We cannot prevent every emergency,” says Nowzari. “But we can help first responders find the right home faster. If you need help, make sure help can find you.”

As Guide Aid Light continues to expand, its message remains simple: Be seen. Be Found.

Because every second matters.

Nowzari has worked with King Fire and Emergency Services in the past, providing dozens of his first iteration – the Guide Light emergency light for first responders.

He has literally poured his heart and soul into this project, looking out for residents and our most vulnerable – our seniors.

He calls his inventions “insurance policies” which can save lives.

For more on the product itself, contact Nowzari at 416-876-1010 or Tony@safetyaid.com

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