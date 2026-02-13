NIXY parka shields you from the elements

Three new CCTV cameras are active in King, specifically in Nobleton.Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, announced last week that all seven CCTV cameras in King—Vaughan, ...

Concerns over “infighting” has prompted Ontario’s Education Minister to take action against the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) Minister Paul Calandra is taking action against the in response to serious concerns that risk disrupting learning and undermining student outcomes.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are appealing for witnesses and are seeking to identify suspects, after a home invasion in the Township ...

The record snowfall last week compounded an Ontario-wide salt shortage, caused by high demand from frequent snowstorms and supply disruptions at major mines. King entered the winter maintenance season prepared, with their material storage facility filled to capacity. To date, the Township has used approximately 4,700 tonnes of sand and salt over its network road and sidewalk network.

The framework has come together for King’s comprehensive transportation plan. Councillors received the revamped Transportation Master Plan, setting in motion a process that identifies local assets, and also shared infrastructure responsibilities with the Region. As government mandates change, the document also explores joint funding models, and assesses opportunities for road uploads where regional functions are evident.