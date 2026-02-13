NIXY parka shields you from the elements

February 13, 2026 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Enjoying the outdoors means defying Mother Nature. It means operating at your peak, no matter what the weather throws at you.
While consumers are given a huge variety of outer wear for the warmer months, the winter presents a host of challenges.
Staying warm and dry is paramount to those who enjoy nature during the coldest months.
A product, originally designed as a practical “changing garment,” actually does double duty in unforgiving climates.
NIXY, a U.S.-based family owned business founded by paddleboarders, helps you stay warm and dry so you can enjoy life’s extraordinary moments.
NIXY is one of the most popular makers of ISUPs – standup paddle boards – and they’ve added outer wear to their lineup.
One amazing product is their over-sized “adventure changing parka.”
This waterproof changing parka feels like a luxurious robe built to withstand wind, water, and the harsh elements of the outdoors. After finishing up your adventure on the water, this hooded parka will allow you to change in and out of your swimwear privately and discretely while giving you waterproof storage in multiple zipper pockets and keeping you warm and cozy with its sherpa fleece interior lining.
Conveniently located velcro adjustable long sleeves let you button up as needed, and a full-length two-way zipper ensures you’re protected from the cold outside air. With the NIXY Waterproof Changing Parka, you’ll always be prepared for your next adventure.
Its unisex, over-sized design means it appeals to everyone, of all ages.
It’s like a massive hug at the end of an amazing day.
But it goes beyond the waves.
Outdoors people love it because its oversized, meaning you can add tons of layers underneath. For winter adventurers, snow also means dampness, and the worst feeling is to be wet and cold.
This parka is like a shield, that covers you from head to toe.
The sherpa fleece lining provides exceptional warmth in any weather, from a chilly morning to a breezy evening.
It’s windproof and has two-way zippers and adjustable cuffs.
You have to consider one of these if you spend any time outdoors regardless of the season.
For more, visit https://nixysports.com/collections/changing-ponchos
Tags: NIXY Sports, parkas