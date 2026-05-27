Mulroney resigns as MPP, wants to concentrate on family

May 27, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

York-Simcoe will lose its dedicated MPP.

Caroline Mulroney announced Monday she’s resigning her seat in the Legislature, effective June 5.

In a letter to constituents, Mulroney said serving as MPP for York-Simcoe for the past eight years has “been one of the greatest privileges of my life. It is not a decision I have made lightly.”

She noted two years ago, she lost her father and last year, she and her husband Andrew became empty nesters.

“These are the kinds of moments that clarify what matters. Together, they have led me to the conclusion that now is the right time to step back from elected life and begin a new chapter, one I am genuinely excited about.”

She said she’s proud of what the government has accomplished and pointed to the Bradford Bypass;l the protection of the North Gwillimbury Forest; safeguarding Lake Simcoe from additional wastewater while securing a new phosphorus reduction facility,and advancing the new acute care hospital for Southlake Health in East Gwillimbury.

“None of it happened by accident. It happened because you were engaged, you were vocal, and you held me accountable.”

She praised the mayors and councils across York-Simcoe, and the farmers of the Holland Marsh.

“You are among the most hardworking, innovative, and dedicated people I have ever had the privilege of knowing. My father used to say that Canada is a country of small towns and big dreams. York-Simcoe is proof of that every day.”

She also said it has been an honour serving in Ford’s cabinet.

“Through the pandemic, your steady leadership gave Ontarians confidence when they needed it most. When trade pressures threatened our economy and our workers, you stood firm.

“I am proud to have worked with you on a number of files, including delivering a historic transit deal with the federal government for the City of Toronto and Region of York, moving forward with critical highway and transit infrastructure across the province, establishing Justice Centres in Ontario, achieving historic advancements for Ontario’s Francophone community and providing steady fiscal stewardship through a period of significant economic uncertainty. Thank you for your trust, your friendship, and your unwavering commitment to this province. And keep working on your French. I know you can do it!”

She also said it has been a privilege to work alongside the Francophone community. From establishing a Francophone university to modernizing the French Language Services Act, and so much in between, “we accomplished things that will endure. Ontario’s Francophone community is not a constituency to be managed. It is a vital, vibrant part of who we are as a province and as a country. I look forward to finding new ways to contribute to its flourishing in the years ahead.”

She said she owes her electoral success to the York-Simcoe PC riding association.

“To my Caucus and Cabinet colleagues – it did not take me long to understand why my father loved his caucus so much. We share unique moments and challenges that only we understand. We are a family, and I will miss working with you every day.

“To my constituency and ministerial teams – Your professionalism, judgment, and dedication made everything possible. The work we did together, and the standard of excellence you held yourselves to, will stay with me. I am so proud of what we accomplished together, and none of it would have been possible without each of you. Thank you.”

None of this happens without family, she stressed, singling out her husband as her “greatest champion.”

“There is an old line in politics that the worst day in elected life is better than the best day outside of it. I’m not sure that’s true, but I do know that I will miss the people I have worked with over the past eight years more than you know. The people I have worked alongside, including more than a few friends on the opposition benches, have made me a better person. The energy of Queen’s Park is one I hope I will carry with me forever.

“Theodore Roosevelt said it best: ‘Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.’”

Premier Doug Ford said Ontario is lucky to have benefited from Mulroney’s calm and steady leadership in Cabinet, having served as attorney general, minister of transportation and most recently minister of francophone affairs and president of Treasury Board.

“Caroline leaves behind a record she can be immensely proud of: a historic funding agreement for the largest expansion of public transit in North America, disciplined fiscal policies that are helping to keep our economy competitive while investing in critical frontline services and a strong and thriving Francophone community across the province, to name only a few.

“Caroline is more than a colleague: she is a close personal friend. I will miss seeing her sitting across from me at the Cabinet table and in caucus meetings. Politics is in Caroline’s blood. The Ontario PC Party and our conservative movement will no doubt continue to benefit from her ideas and ideals. Here’s to an exciting next chapter for Caroline and her family.”

Mulroney was elected in 2018 as part of Ford’s first government and has served in a number of cabinet portfolios, including attorney general, transportation, Francophone affairs, and is currently the president of the Treasury Board.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy serve as President of the Treasury Board on an interim basis once Mulroney’s resignation takes effect.

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