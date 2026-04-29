Local volunteers recognized for their efforts

April 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

The foundation of the community – the strength of King’s dedicated volunteers – was recognized during last week’s Volunteer Appreciation Night.

The one night of the year dedicated to King’s givers shone the spotlight on the vast array of special individuals.

Mayor Steve Pellegrini noted volunteers have a profound impact on our community.

“They are the backbone of a strong, resilient and inclusive King; giving their most valuable resources – time and energy – to make our community a better place for all,” he said.

“Working tirelessly behind the scenes, their efforts ensure programs are delivered, events run seamlessly and services can reach those in need.

“I’m filled with immense gratitude and appreciation as we celebrate 26 individuals and two community groups who serve as a testament to the power of volunteerism in King.

Each of our remarkable award recipients in the room this evening has made King a better place.

Whether it’s stepping up, hosting or supporting events, turning ideas into action, lending a helping hand, offering your skills or just being there for others – every contribution matters.

I am incredibly proud of how our community continuously shows up for each other – with each of you representing the true spirit of King, ‘a community of communities.’

All eyes turned to the Citizen of the Year, the final award of the evening. The honour came as a surprise to the recipient Michele McNally.

“I was completely floored when I attended tonight’s Volunteer Appreciation Awards event to support two of Arts Society King’s board members, Regina Jensen and Barb Maher-Erwin, when I was informed that I was receiving the Citizen of the Year Award! Thank you to all who made this happen for me – nothing happens without you!”

McNally has demonstrated outstanding leadership and community dedication over many years as an active resident and volunteer.

From 2020 to 2025 she served as president of Arts Society King (ASK) where she mobilized volunteers and engaged residents in meaningful ways in support of the arts.

Her guidance has contributed to countless initiatives including the Mayor’s Cultural Gala, the Timeless Tales Writing Contest, and the Art Lab Series.

From 2016 to 2020 she ran the Nobleton Children’s Theatre; providing youth with enriching opportunities to explore the performing arts and bringing productions to stages throughout King.

She remains a steadfast champion of others in the community, going out of her way to express appreciation; always ensuring her fellow volunteers are recognized and feel valued.

A passionate advocate for arts and her community, Michele exemplifies the values that define King and the spirit of volunteerism.

Kicking the evening off were the Special Recognition Award – Resident and Non-Resident recipients. This award is given to citizens or organizations who’ve made a special contribution made to the community in whole or in part.

In the Resident category, Merilena Amararoso Carinici was recognized for her 17 years of volunteer work with various community organizations including MS Society, Accessibility Community and St. Patrick’s Church.

Merilena’s enthusiastic and dedicated approach has been instrumental in bringing awareness and raising funds for important community initiatives such as the MS Walk and Let’s Rock’n Roll MS Away.

Savita Despot was recognized for her extensive contributions to the King Chamber of Commerce, King’s Environmental Action Team and her commitment to helping youth and seniors with digital literacy and education.

Savita’s unwavering dedication has helped vulnerable seniors navigate the tech world, assisting with digital literacy, workshops and more.

Michelina Dicarlo was celebrated for her contributions to the Catholic Women’s League at St. Mary’s Church, with her efforts instrumental in organizing Bingo events. Michelina welcomes the community on Wednesdays and consistently offers a hand to anyone who may need it.

Kelly Lavis was honoured for her commitment and leadership with the Nobleton & King City Garden Club.

Serving in several leadership roles including President, Past President and Secretary, Kelly has been instrumental in organizing majoring club initiatives such as plant sales, fundraisers, and community events.

Earle Laycock was praised for his efforts with the King City United Church and Nobleton United Church and his involvement in assisting with various community initiatives. Earle always welcomes everyone with a smile, and you can always count on him to step up – on Sundays he is always one of the first to arrive to ensure everything is prepared and ready to go for each service.

Gerry Lindgren was celebrated for her commitment as a volunteer EMS, her efforts with St. Paul’s Church and her dedication to the seniors’ population at the King City Lodge. Gerry has been assisting the team at King City Lodge for over two decades, providing nail care, assisting with outings and bringing a positive attitude into all that she does.

Ann Love and Sharon Bentley (Non-Residents) were honoured for their exceptional collaboration on the book “The History of King Township: A Community Shaped by the Land” (released in time to commemorate the Township’s 175th anniversary) and their dedication to the King Township Historical Society.

Both previously served as board members for the King Township Historical Society, and their contributions and efforts to cultural and historical preservation ensure the community can connect with and learn from King’s rich history.

Wendy O’Niell was recognized for her enthusiastic service and leadership with the Nobleton & King City Garden Club. Serving on the board as both Guest Speaker Coordinator and Vice President, Wendy played a key role in many outreach initiatives including collaborations with Seneca College, Boreal Farms and the York Region Youth Food Network.

Donna Parrish was celebrated for her contributions to the Dufferin Marsh Nature Connection, the Schomberg Community Farm and the Schomberg Horticultural Society. As one of the original executive members for over 15 years with the Dufferin Marsh Nature Connection, Donna is always in the background getting things done – still helping to design posters, assist with event promotions and communications on various community initiatives.

Toni Sciarpelli was recognized for her dedication to the seniors’ population and supporting education to promote a healthy and active community. As a long-time volunteer line dance instructor, Toni is consistently encouraging and motivating people to try new things – no matter their skill level; with her nomination being supported by her close to 50 dance followers.

Ivanna Shaikh was honoured for her commitment to organizing and supporting various community events and her volunteer work with The Open Closet Outlet and King Township Food Bank. Ivanna has been instrumental in planning, coordinating and executing the Islamic Heritage Day event at King Heritage and Cultural Centre for the past two years, and she encourages her peers to lead any role with optimism.

Cathy Tremblay was recognized for her dedication and commitment to the King Township Food Bank; Cathy is always willing to help dedicating weekly hours to packing boxes and preparing for monthly distributions.

Nobleton Girl Guides (Susanne Munroe, Taylor Berger, Lee-Ann Williams, Meghan Killman) were celebrated for their dedication to community outreach, collaboration and education and their efforts to providing a safe, inclusive and empowering environment for girls and young women in King. Susanne, Taylor, Lee-Ann and Meghan’s efforts have helped newcomers build connections and a sense of belonging, assisted in environmental stewardship, and have ensured young girls have access to leadership development and personal growth opportunities.

Schomberg Senior’s Luncheon was recognized for their efforts to organize and prepare monthly meals for the seniors’ population and building a welcoming space for community. Their contributions help serve around 80 seniors each event, providing an opportunity for seniors to connect with one another and enjoy some laughter and fun.

The recipients in the Non-Resident category were:

Angela Del Borrello, who was honoured for her passion and dedication to arts in the community, teaching both youth and seniors and helping shape a vibrant community with various murals through King. Her passion for art can be seen throughout various works including paintings at the Arbor restaurant in Nobleton with her most recent mural at the Nobleton Senior Program Room.

Mary Dunne was celebrated for her exemplary volunteer work with The Open Closet Outlet and the King Township Food Bank. No job is too big or too small for Mary, her efforts see her travelling from Sutton with a group of friends to help out at least twice a month.

Regina Jensen was recognized for her contributions to Arts Society King and her efforts in supporting community initiatives. Volunteering as ASK’s Treasurer for the past six years, Regina can always be counted on to put up her hand when it’s time to set up for events and has helped provide detail-oriented financial advice during board meetings.

Barbara Maher-Erwin was honoured for her collaborative spirit and exceptional volunteer work with Arts Society King and the MOSAiC magazine. Barbara’s collaborative spirit and dedication has helped to strengthen the quality and consistency of the MOSAiC, providing thoughtful guidance in everything she does.

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes outstanding citizenship within the community – with many years of dedicated service to our residents. This year’s recipients are:

Rick Hampton, honoured for his contributions to mentoring and coaching local athletes, with over 30 years of involvement as co-founder of the King Men’s Hockey League.

Rick’s involvement in local hockey spans generations; for over 14 years he coached minor hockey, mentoring young players and guided the NobleKing Bantams to an All Ontario Championship.

His influence went far beyond the ice, helping to shape the confidence and character of the next generation of community leaders; even coaching Councillor David Boyd.

Boyd had high praise for Hampton, noting Rick’s story is deeply rooted in King Township. He was raised here, built his life here, raised his family here, and has spent decades giving back to the community that shaped him. While many know him as a former NHL player, what truly stands out is everything he has done long after his playing days.

Rick’s involvement in local hockey alone spans generations. From 1984 to 1998, he spent roughly 14 years coaching minor hockey, mentoring young players and helping guide the NobleKing Bantams to an All Ontario Championship. His influence went far beyond the ice, he helped shape confidence, character, and connection in so many young athletes. That includes coaching King Township Councillor David Boyd, which is just one of many examples of Rick shaping the next generation. Some went on to serve the community and become leaders, and others still step on the ice with Rick hoping this is the year they get drafted to his men’s league team.

In 1993, Rick helped co-found the King Men’s Hockey League alongside his brother Paul Hampton and good friend Rob Favaro. He ran that league for nearly 30 years, until about 2020, when he passed the puck to Jonathan Ingham, who continues to run it today. It became more than just hockey, it became a long-standing Sunday morning tradition and a place that kept people coming back not just for the game, but for the connection. He ran a pro shop out of the arena for many years, which became a welcoming hub for players and families, and a place where local students could pick up a part-time job, learn to sharpen skates, and gain hands-on experience with the game.

In 2004 Rick started a local horseshoe league, which ran until 2016, giving people another way to come together as a community. Competing a bit, laughing a lot, and enjoying each other’s company with participation from all corners of the township, including a team led by Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

“Rick has always found ways to quietly give back. The organizations he created have raised funds to support children in the community, helping provide access to sports and equipment so they can take part in programs and stay active in local sports,” Boyd said.

Rick’s commitment to community has never stopped at sports. Rick played a key role in supporting local recreation spaces, helping raise funds for the addition to the King City Lions Arena and Gord Orr Hall in 1995 and 1996, ensuring future generations would continue to benefit from strong community facilities.

He served as a volunteer firefighter at King Fire Station 34 from 1992 to 2002, protecting the community in moments when it mattered most. Always a steady and trusted presence in the day-to-day lives of local families, he also spent time behind the wheel as a school bus driver. Rick’s long-standing career began in 1989 at the King City Community Centre and carried on through its evolution into the King City Lions Arena and Gord Orr Hall, where he remained involved every step of the way. In his 30 years of service, as the Township grew, Rick supported its expansion, later taking on responsibility for the Nobleton Arena and the Schomberg Trisan Centre, ultimately overseeing all three arenas. During that time, he was promoted to Project Manager of Special Construction within the Township, a reflection of the trust placed in his experience, leadership, and hands-on approach.

One of the most notable projects during that time was the relocation of the historic Laskay Hall to the museum grounds in King City. A major undertaking that preserved a piece of local history for the community to enjoy for years to come. He continued in that role until his retirement in 2018.

“And throughout all of it, one thing has remained constant: his humility. In every community, there are individuals who quietly make a lasting difference. People who give their time, their energy, and their heart without ever asking for recognition. Rick Hampton is one of those people. His story is woven into the fabric of this community, and he has helped shape the spirit that defines it. Today, we are proud to recognize and celebrate all that he has done and everything he continues to bring to King Township.”

Helen Poulis was honoured for her dedication to cultural and heritage preservation in King Township, including her efforts in the rescue and original restoration of both the King Railway Station and King Christian Church. Helen remains an active volunteer at the King Heritage and Cultural Centre’s archives, where her deep knowledge of local history has made her an invaluable resource to staff, researchers and community members alike and her unwavering commitment to preserving King’s heritage has left a lasting impact.

Senior Citizen Award of Merit

The Senior Citizen Award of Merit recognizes and honours special contributions to the seniors’ population. This year’s recipient was Lynn Bird.

Recognized for her commitment to arts and education and for her work as president of the Newmarket Rotary Club. Lynn’s calm and caring presence makes everyone feel supported and welcome at the Schomberg 55+ group where she dedicates many hours organizing activities and taking on administrative tasks.

Serving as a Volunteer Art Consultant for Southlake Regional Health Centre and a Director for Art Building’s Children’s Dreams, Lynn’s impact reaches King’s seniors’ population and beyond.

Youth Award of Merit:

The Youth Award of Merit recipients were:

Selina Caruano, celebrated for her exemplary volunteer work and an Aquatics Volunteer, her contributions to the Mayor’s Youth Action Team and her dedication to the seniors’ population. Selina has taken much care in making cards for seniors and children living in hospice and always ensures people feel chosen and cared for, and spends her time assisting residents, playing bingo and even painting their nails.

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Taylor McQueen (Non-resident), honoured for his tireless efforts with the King Township Food Bank, The Open Closet Outlet and the Christmas in King project. Taylor’s dedication was instrumental in the King Township Food Bank’s move from the Kettleby Depot operation to its new location in Schomberg, spending the entire last two weeks of summer vacation lifting, sorting, setting up with no job too small.

Jaime Stefanov was recognized for the compassion and empathy she brings to her volunteer work helping deliver the King Township Public Library’s youth programs.

Arriving early each day, Jamie showed unwavering dedication and her empathy and patience provided a welcoming space where children felt supported and excited to learn.

Santino Tiano was celebrated for his contributions to the King Township Public Library’s Reading Buddy program. Santino’s compassion and patience allowed children to learn at their own pace – always creating a supporting and encouraging environment.

Ismena Toscan was honoured for her volunteer work with the King Township Public Library’s tutoring program, her dedication to raise funds for the Yellow Brick House and her advocacy efforts for children and youth. Ismena’s determination to advocate for children and youth has led to the publishing of two children’s books, and the creation of the initiative Hulu Hoop which is designed to prevent and educate youth on childhood sexual assault.

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