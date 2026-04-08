Local firefighter conquers gruelling 300-mile Ultramarathon in Arizona

April 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

“Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night” was once used by the United States Postal Service to describe the dedication of its couriers.

Today, that same sentiment could easily be used by this Canadian Champion and one of King Township’s own to describe her pre-race preparation and Marathon crushing aura.

For Selene Mallone, a dedicated firefighter and endurance athlete, pushing limits is not just part of the job, it’s a way of life. Her latest accomplishment is nothing short of extraordinary: competing in – and dominating – the Arizona Monster 300, one of the most demanding ultramarathons in North America.

Hosted by Destination Trail Races, the Arizona Monster 300 is a gruelling 304-mile point-to-point race through the harsh and beautiful Sonoran Desert in southern Arizona, beginning in the small town of Patagonia. The course takes runners through one of the most biodiverse deserts on the continent, known for its towering saguaro cacti, rugged mountain peaks, and extreme environmental conditions. Participants must climb more than 12,400 metres over several days, all while enduring dramatic temperature swings, from scorching daytime heat to cold, dark desert nights.

To put the distance into perspective, completing this race is roughly equivalent to running from King Township to Huntsville and back, then continuing on toward Orillia, while climbing mountains along the way. It is a challenge that tests not only physical endurance but also mental resilience, navigation skills, and sheer determination.

Selene embraced that challenge head-on.

As a member of the Schomberg Firefighters with King Fire and Emergency Services, as well as Toronto Fire Services, she is no stranger to high-pressure environments and physically demanding situations. Her professional life has prepared her to face adversity, remain calm under stress, and push through when others might stop. Those same qualities proved invaluable on the racecourse.

With determination and grit, Selene not only completed the race but made history in the process. She shattered the previous women’s record by nearly five hours, finishing the 300-mile event in an astonishing time of 99 hours and 55 minutes. Her performance earned her first place in the women’s division and an impressive fourth-place finish overall among all competitors.

She finished fourth overall and set a new course record in the process. She crossed the line in 99:55:02, cutting roughly five hours off last year’s winning women’s time. This was only Mallone’s second race beyond 200 miles.

Throughout the race, she battled relentless heat during the day and the isolation and fatigue of running through the desert at night. Sleep was minimal, with only brief stops for nourishment and short periods of rest. Every step forward required discipline, focus, and an unbreakable will to continue.

Achievements like this do not happen overnight. They are built through countless hours of training, early mornings, long runs, and an unwavering commitment to personal excellence. For Selene, it is a reflection of both her passion for endurance sport and her dedication to continually challenging herself.

Back home, her accomplishment has not gone unnoticed. Selene has become a source of pride and inspiration within King Township and among her colleagues in the fire service. Her success highlights not only individual determination but also the strength and character found within the local community.

“It’s incredibly inspiring to see one of our own achieve something of this magnitude,” said members of King Fire and Emergency Services. “Selene’s determination, resilience, and work ethic are second to none. She represents the very best of our team and our community.”

There is no doubt that Selene has earned her place among the many high-performing athletes who call King Township home. More importantly, she has shown what is possible when passion, discipline, and perseverance come together.

On behalf of her colleagues, friends, and the broader community, congratulations, Selene. Your achievement is nothing short of remarkable, and your story will continue to inspire others to push beyond their own limits.

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