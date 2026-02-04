Sports

King’s U10AA Rebellion crowned tournament champs

February 4, 2026   ·   0 Comments

King Rebellion U1-AAs were crowned Tournament Champions of the King Playoff Challenge Cup Tournament this past weekend going 5-0.

Congratulations to King Township Minor Hockey Association, who organized the largest tournament of its storied history this past weekend Jan. 30, 31 & Feb. 1.
The tournament spanned over 9 ice pads throughout King Township and the GTA, it included 78 teams throughout Ontario in the U10AA-U18AA age groups and over 500 hours of game time.
The King Rebellion U10AA completed a tournament sweep, going undefeated in their five games, and winning the ultimate prize of Tournament Champions on Sunday at a sold out Zancor Centre.
Unbelievable performances by their tandem goaltending of Jadon Smith and Veer Dhaliwal, the King Rebellion started the tournament with 4 decisive wins that included two 3 goal comebacks, one in game double team hat trick by Adrian Bianca and William Rossetto, a last minute GWG by Zayden Paolercio and heads up playing by Zavie Spears.
The Championship Finals were against the TNT Tornadoes, which was a rematch of the Round Robin where the King Rebellion won 4-3, at the Honey and Barry Memorial Arena just the day before.
The King Rebellion played a full team first mentality game, where every player took an intricate role to ensure their victory. Forwards Francesco Mallocci (fiercely playing through a DTD injury), Tommy Han and Dylan Kornhaber defensive positioning stifled any offensive chances from TNT. Defensively, the pairings of Edison Nunes & Matthew Zappula, Elliot Cinelli & Julian Montagnese playing some of their best hockey this season throughout this tournament held TNT to only 1 goal in the finals.
After the King Rebellion controlled much of the 1st and 2nd periods in a scoreless game, TNT struck first on the power play early in the 3rd period making it 1-0. Responding quickly, Elliot Cinelli on the PP got free and let a laser beam go from the point, that the TNT netminder had no chance of stopping, tying up the game 1-1. After two beautifully placed goals (PP & GWG) by the tournaments point leader Henry Gunnell and an empty net to “seal the deal” from Marco Cannavo, the King Rebellion checked off the box of one of their season goals, of a Tournament Championship.
A big thank you to the fan and community support over the weekend that helped propel the U10AA’s to this Championship.
Next up for the King Rebellion is the chance on Saturday to clinch 1st overall for the 2025/2026 York Simcoe Minor Hockey League Season. The King Rebellion has held the first place position (out of 12 teams in YS) the entire season with a record of 17-3-2 with 107 Goals For & 58 Goals Against, and looks to check off another box on their season goals.
Let’s Go Rebels!



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Province stepping in to strengthen accountability at York board

Concerns over “infighting” has prompted Ontario’s Education Minister to take action against the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) Minister Paul Calandra is taking action against the in response to serious concerns that risk disrupting learning and undermining student outcomes.

Police looking for suspects following King home invasion

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are appealing for witnesses and are seeking to identify suspects, after a home invasion in the Township ...

Township, Region working through province-wide salt shortage

The record snowfall last week compounded an Ontario-wide salt shortage, caused by high demand from frequent snowstorms and supply disruptions at major mines. King entered the winter maintenance season prepared, with their material storage facility filled to capacity. To date, the Township has used approximately 4,700 tonnes of sand and salt over its network road and sidewalk network.

King sets transportation policies in long-term planning and budgeting

The framework has come together for King’s comprehensive transportation plan. Councillors received the revamped Transportation Master Plan, setting in motion a process that identifies local assets, and also shared infrastructure responsibilities with the Region. As government mandates change, the document also explores joint funding models, and assesses opportunities for road uploads where regional functions are evident.

Lettters to the Editor

Open