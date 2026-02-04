King’s U10AA Rebellion crowned tournament champs

King Rebellion U1-AAs were crowned Tournament Champions of the King Playoff Challenge Cup Tournament this past weekend going 5-0.

Congratulations to King Township Minor Hockey Association, who organized the largest tournament of its storied history this past weekend Jan. 30, 31 & Feb. 1.

The tournament spanned over 9 ice pads throughout King Township and the GTA, it included 78 teams throughout Ontario in the U10AA-U18AA age groups and over 500 hours of game time.

The King Rebellion U10AA completed a tournament sweep, going undefeated in their five games, and winning the ultimate prize of Tournament Champions on Sunday at a sold out Zancor Centre.

Unbelievable performances by their tandem goaltending of Jadon Smith and Veer Dhaliwal, the King Rebellion started the tournament with 4 decisive wins that included two 3 goal comebacks, one in game double team hat trick by Adrian Bianca and William Rossetto, a last minute GWG by Zayden Paolercio and heads up playing by Zavie Spears.

The Championship Finals were against the TNT Tornadoes, which was a rematch of the Round Robin where the King Rebellion won 4-3, at the Honey and Barry Memorial Arena just the day before.

The King Rebellion played a full team first mentality game, where every player took an intricate role to ensure their victory. Forwards Francesco Mallocci (fiercely playing through a DTD injury), Tommy Han and Dylan Kornhaber defensive positioning stifled any offensive chances from TNT. Defensively, the pairings of Edison Nunes & Matthew Zappula, Elliot Cinelli & Julian Montagnese playing some of their best hockey this season throughout this tournament held TNT to only 1 goal in the finals.

After the King Rebellion controlled much of the 1st and 2nd periods in a scoreless game, TNT struck first on the power play early in the 3rd period making it 1-0. Responding quickly, Elliot Cinelli on the PP got free and let a laser beam go from the point, that the TNT netminder had no chance of stopping, tying up the game 1-1. After two beautifully placed goals (PP & GWG) by the tournaments point leader Henry Gunnell and an empty net to “seal the deal” from Marco Cannavo, the King Rebellion checked off the box of one of their season goals, of a Tournament Championship.

A big thank you to the fan and community support over the weekend that helped propel the U10AA’s to this Championship.

Next up for the King Rebellion is the chance on Saturday to clinch 1st overall for the 2025/2026 York Simcoe Minor Hockey League Season. The King Rebellion has held the first place position (out of 12 teams in YS) the entire season with a record of 17-3-2 with 107 Goals For & 58 Goals Against, and looks to check off another box on their season goals.

Let’s Go Rebels!

