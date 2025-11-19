King Township residents to see changes to Blue Box Recycling Program starting December 31

November 19, 2025 · 0 Comments

Starting December 31, King Township will transition to an enhanced recycling system that includes a new recycling cart and collection schedule.

The Township’s recycling program will be managed by Circular Materials (CM), a national not-for-profit organization that is committed to building an efficient and effective recycling system in Ontario.

This transition is part of a broader mandate under the Province’s regulation in the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act 2016, which shifts the financial and operational responsibility of residential blue box collection programs from municipalities to producers of packaging and paper products. The deadline to comply is Jan. 1, 2026 and municipalities within York Region are among the last in Ontario to make this transition.

Green For Life Environmental (GFL) has been contracted by CM to provide curbside Blue Box collection services to residents. GFL will deliver a 360-litre recycling cart to each household ahead of December 31. Residents are required to use the cart that is provided by GFL and alternate cart sizes are not currently available.

Using a recycling cart offers several advantages, including minimizing litter and odours by keeping recyclables contained with a closed lid, providing increased storage capacity to hold more items between collection days, and promoting safer working conditions for collection staff by reducing the risk of injuries and accidents during automated collection.

Automated cart collection will replace traditional blue boxes effective Dec. 31.

The Northern York Region mayors have been advocating for residents for different bin options and solutions to gaps in the new program, noted Mayor Steve Pellegrini. For more information Circularmaterials.ca or call 1-833-779-4351.

“We have heard the concerns from residents in York Region about the sizing of recycling bins and the challenges it can pose, especially for those who are older or have mobility difficulties,” said Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment.

“In response, we are working with Circular Materials and service providers like GFL to ensure appropriately sizes bins that meet residents’unique need wil be available.”

Collection will move to every other week, but residents’ collection days will remain unchanged.

Carts should be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on collection day, with wheels facing away from the curb and lids opening toward the street.

Existing blue boxes will not be collected if placed curbside.

﻿Garbage, green bin (organics), and yard waste collection will continue to be managed by the Township.

Accepted recycling materials include paper, cardboard, newspapers, catalogues, cartons, plastic containers, metal containers, and glass bottles and jars. Items such as toys, diapers, books, and ceramics are not accepted. Residents are encouraged to sort recyclables from garbage and organics, flatten and tie cardboard, and ensure containers are clean, dry, and loose in the cart. Lids and labels can remain on containers and cans.

The 2026 Waste Collection Calendar will be mailed to residents prior to the new year and available online at king.ca/waste.

For questions about missed collection, replacement carts, special accommodation requests, or other recycling inquiries, call GFL at 1-833-779-4351 or email N6Recycling@gflenv.com.

For more information about the recycling cart rollout, including FAQs, visit circularmaterials.ca/king.

