King home target of two shootings in three days

Investigators from the York Regional Police Firearms Investigations Team are seeking witnesses after a residence in the Town of King was targeted in two separate ...

King residents will have the option of voting via the internet, in this year’s municipal election. Council opted to pursue staff recommendations that combine the use of Internet Voting, in addition to the alternative voting methods approved at its meeting of March being use of paper ballots with optical scan tabulators, and alternative voting methods for accessibility purposes, including a vote at home program for municipal and school board elections held in the Township of King.

The framework has come together for King’s comprehensive transportation plan. Councillors received the revamped Transportation Master Plan, setting in motion a process that identifies local assets, and also shared infrastructure responsibilities with the Region. As government mandates change, the document also explores joint funding models, and assesses opportunities for road uploads where regional functions are evident.

King Township Council adopts 2026 municipal budget that maintains current service levels with a minimal 1.5% increase to the operating budget.Both the Township’s Capital and ...

King households will be paying more for water in the coming year. Council approved staff recommendations for a roughly 3% hike in water and wastewater rates. On the blended total rate for water and wastewater services, it’s estimated to cost homeowners $60 more annually based on the average usage (or 2.99%) over 2025.