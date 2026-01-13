King home target of two shootings in three days

January 13, 2026 · 0 Comments
Investigators from the York Regional Police Firearms Investigations Team are seeking witnesses after a residence in the Town of King was targeted in two separate shootings.
On Sunday, Jan. 11, at approximately 7:50 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at a residence located in the area of Dufferin Street and King Road. A suspect was observed firing multiple rounds at the house before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan.
On Tuesday, Jan. 13, at approximately 5:20 a.m., officers returned to the same address after receiving another report of a shooting. The suspect knocked loudly on the front door multiple times before shooting at the house and two vehicles in the driveway. The suspect fled in a red coupe.
The residence was occupied during both shootings, but no injuries were reported.
Investigators are seeking any additional video surveillance from the area or anyone who may have captured dashcam video on the roadways during or around the time of either shooting.
Anyone who has information and has not yet spoke with police is urged to contact the York Regional Police Firearms Investigations Team by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting www.1800222tips.com.