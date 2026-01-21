King crews worked around the clock to clear snow

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Last week’s snowstorm kept many residents at home, and those who ventured out experience some of the worst conditions in years.

The estimated 20-centimeter accumulation had King roads crews working day and night to clear streets and highways.

The Township declared a Significant Weather Event, and urged motorists to exercise caution if venturing out.

Many programs and events were cancelled and several Township facilities closed.

A fleet of 25 plow trucks, graders and sidewalk plows began road and sidewalk operations on Jan. 14, focusing on opening priority roads and maintaining passability in high‑traffic areas. Throughout the day, strong winds created significant drifting, particularly on rural, open‑exposure roads, requiring repeated monitoring and additional passes.

On Thursday, Jan. 15, all roads and sidewalks were serviced, with challenges due to parked cars as well as garbage and recycle bins impeding/preventing servicing in certain areas.

Residents are reminded that on-street parking is prohibited during a Significant Weather Event to allow for snow plowing, sanding, or salting. Parking on the street any time during snow clearing is a violation, with fines of $100, and vehicles can be towed.

The Senior Snow Removal Assistance Program also launched earlier than usual (before road plowing was completed) on the afternoon of January 15 in response to the significant amount of snowfall.

Road and sidewalk plows were out again on Jan. 16 as a much smaller weather system brought 2 more centimeters of snow on Friday afternoon/evening. Work continued on throughout the weekend.

Crews focused on clean-up as well as the transition to snow removal in areas where there is no snow storage.

Plowing in King occurs in priority sequence – major roads first, followed by neighbourhood roads and cul-de-sacs last – to ensure that fire and emergency services are able to drive on the roads and respond to calls.

Parking restrictions are also in effect, not just for major storms but all winter. No parking on roads is permitted during plowing, sanding or salting. Parking on the street any time during snow clearing is a violation.

Road servicing is typically completed within a 12-hour period after the snowfall is complete. It can take longer during a Significant Weather Event.

Although crews are very conscious in following route schedules, sometimes streets may be missed. To report an oversight, call ServiceKing at 905-833-5321 or email serviceking@king.ca.

For future events, residents are reminded to clear snow early and often. Fresh snow is much lighter and easier to manage. Tackling it in stages can prevent buildup and reduce strain on your body.

Here are a few tips to help manage the snowfall safely:

Shovel in layers – remove snow throughout the storm instead of all at once.

Push, don’t lift when possible to reduce the risk of injury.

Take small loads if lifting is necessary; wet snow gets heavy fast.

Salt or sand icy areas to improve traction.

Dress warmly and stay visible when clearing outside.

Keep fire hydrants and catch basins clear if you’re able to.

Take breaks and stay hydrated.

Use a snow blower or electric snow shovel to help clear snow faster easier.

Don’t do it alone – ask a neighbour, family member, consider a private contractor, or ask a friend for help. Teamwork keeps everyone safer.

During road or sidewalk winter maintenance, residents are reminded that they assume the risk of on-street parking as King’s snow removal crew are required to plow roads and sidewalks as best possible and unfortunately, will not be able to treat assets that are obstructed.

The Township is not liable for any inconvenience caused to vehicles parked within the public right of way during servicing.

Learn more about winter maintenance at king.ca/SnowRemoval.

