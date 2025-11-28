Hasbro offers plenty for your Christmas list



By Mark Pavilons

Editor

The wide-eyed wonderment of children on Christmas makes the holidays worthwhile.

It’s these moments that parents cherish forever.

There are several perfect gifts for that special family member on your list. Many of Hasbro’s offerings will bring the family together, for some yuletide fun.

One of our family’s personal favourites is Jenga, the venerable wooden puzzle tower. It really needs no introduction, since families have been captivated by this game since it first appeared in 1982. If you don’t own one, you have to grab it.

The Play-Doh Super Slice Cake playset is sure to please all little ones three and up.

It lets kids create their own Play-Doh cakes slice by slice, mixing the dough and placing in the oven. Comes with 11 Play-Can compound cans and this hands-on playset will keep youngsters busy for hours.

A new twist on an old classic is Operation electronic board game with all-in-one carrying case.

It’s a folding, portable version offers two different modes, including a “frenzy in Emergency mode.” Always a suspenseful game that relies on skill and a steady hand. The hysterical sounds in this game will make everyone laugh.

With more than 50 phrases, songs and sound effects, the Peppa Pig Pig Talk & Sing Peppa Doll is a favourite.

Perfect for early learners, the doll helps kids practice letters and colours, and lets them play “I Spy” game with Peppa.

For the teenagers, equip them with the Nerf Pro Gelfire Pronto.

From their popular line of blasters, this features 5,000 “Gelfire” rounds (water balls) that burst on impact. This is one of those fun-for-hours toys indoors or out.

Nano-Mals interactive pets are nifty little electronic friends.

These mini companions need your love and affection, and it entices owners to keep them fed and healthy. They come in several different animals and even interact with one another. If you have several children, get a few of these!

Hasbro’s hot holiday items from iconic brands bolster the company’s amazing array of items, sure to please every taste. Many have cross-generational appeal and are perfect for families during the holidays.

