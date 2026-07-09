From forgotten to protected: Restoring the Laskay Cemetery

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Denny Timm

Township Clerk

Township of King

Tucked quietly into the hamlet of Laskay, on Mill Street just off Weston Road in King Township, is a small cemetery that reminds us how easily important places can fade from view and how deliberate care can bring them back to life.

The restoration of the Laskay Secessionist Presbyterian Cemetery has been one of the more complex – and meaningful – projects I have worked on during my time with King Township. It is a reminder that historic cemeteries do not preserve themselves. They require care, coordination, and a willingness to navigate complex challenges where solutions are not readily defined, but must be worked through carefully.

I inherited this cemetery file when I was appointed Township Clerk in September 2022. At that time, the site had largely slipped from public view over several decades and was, in many respects, at risk of being forgotten. A disturbance at the cemetery earlier in 2022, involving ground disturbance and impacts to monuments within the cemetery boundaries, brought renewed attention to its condition and prompted the Township to take a more direct and active role in its ongoing care and oversight.

Cemetery restoration is not routine municipal work. There is no single guidebook to follow and no clear path from problem to solution. Each issue uncovered requires navigating complex oversight across multiple agencies. In this instance, the Township worked through requirements from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, coordinated with the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services’ Archaeology Unit, and engaged specialists – step by step – to support the work required to restore the cemetery.

A critical early step, before restoration began, was undertaking a boundary investigation. Preserving a cemetery requires clearly understanding and protecting where it begins and ends. This work was supported by a new property survey, along with Stages 1, 2, and 3 archaeological assessments and a cemetery investigation. These efforts confirmed site conditions and ensured restoration could proceed in a responsible and compliant manner. They also enabled the installation of a fence along the eastern boundary, adjacent to a neighbouring residence – clearly defining the cemetery limits and helping protect the site from future disturbances.

While this may seem straightforward, it is one of the most important – and likely the most often overlooked – elements of cemetery preservation. Without clearly defined boundaries, historic cemeteries are vulnerable to gradual encroachment over time, particularly where sites are not actively monitored.

Following the boundary work, restoration turned to the monuments themselves. Displaced monuments were carefully relocated, reassembled, stabilized, and cleaned to preserve their condition and readability. This work reflects the importance of each monument as part of the cemetery’s historical record and helps restore dignity to those laid to rest there.

Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to present the Laskay Cemetery restoration to the King Township Historical Society. Preparing for that presentation underscored how much knowledge has been built since 2022 – and the importance of sharing that learning with colleagues and the broader community.

With the physical restoration now complete, including final surface improvements through terra seeding, the next phase focuses on addressing the cemetery’s outstanding legal and administrative matters. The Township is applying to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under section 101.1 of the Funeral, Burial and Cremation Services Act to have the cemetery formally declared abandoned, which will resolve legal ownership and allow the lands to be conveyed to the Township, and complete remaining title matters, including registering the heritage designation by-law passed in 2009.

The cemetery has now been formally assigned its own municipal address, and work is under way to design and install new signage, along with an educational panel to share the history of the site and the individuals laid to rest there. These additions will help bring the cemetery’s story back into view – ensuring it is not only preserved, but also understood and remembered as part of King Township’s heritage.

With a clearer understanding of the legislative and regulatory landscape, the Township is now better positioned to address other pioneer cemeteries requiring attention, ensuring these places are not overlooked, but thoughtfully cared for and protected for generations to come.

While there is still more work ahead, efforts are already underway across the Township to address other sites with the same level of care and long-term stewardship.

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