Flirt sparkling juice is a must-try beverage

July 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

A new made-in-Canada thirst-quencher is a game-changer.

Flirt is a Quebec-made sparkling lemonade that pairs real flavour with real fruit and just 100 calories per can.

These drinks contain just a touch of organic cane sugar, no corn syrup. They’re made from real pressed fruit, rescued fruit that would otherwise have been thrown out (an anti-waste approach).

Two lifelong friends – Alexy and Xavier – began their journey when they read bout food waste. “This issue struck a chord with us. We looked at each other and knew we had to do something.

“Our mission was simple yet ambitious: create a project that would leave a positive impact for our children and the planet. The road hasn’t been easy. The challenges were numerous, but each one brought us closer to our vision.”

They pointed out that 50% of Canadian food production intended for human consumption is thrown away.

The fruits used by Flirt are perfect on the inside, but often, they don’t meet aesthetic standards or can’t survive the 3-4 weeks required between their arrival in the country and the time spent in our fridges.

“The result? They often end up in the trash. For us, the solution was obvious: turn this waste into something beautiful, delicious, and fun. Our sparkling beverages are the complete opposite of waste – they bring joy and give new life to these fruits with every bubble.”

They approached the products using a base of lemonade – a simple, familiar summer beverage. It is the “perfect vehicle” to showcase the authentic taste.

The feedback has been unanimous – they taste “real.”

This refreshing alternative to traditional sodas is amazing. The flavours are delicious and they have just the right amount of fizz. They’re ideal on their own, or as mixes.

In our “taste test,” these appealed to everyone, even, to our surprise, people who don’t typically like soda. That’s a testament to the beverage’s quality and appeal.

Flirt comes in a variety of flavours, and we encourage you to try each and every one!

For more, visit https://flirtdrinks.com/en

Related

Tags: Flirt, lemonade, sparkling juice

Readers Comments (0)