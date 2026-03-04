Council approves all-way stops in rural areas

March 4, 2026 · 0 Comments
King will install all-way stops at four intersections in rural King.
Councillors approved staff recommendations to go ahead with the stop signs at Graham Sideroad and Bathurst Street; 8th Concession and 15th Sideroad; Graham Sideroad and Pump House, and 15th Sideroad and 7th Concession.
Staff noted a detailed traffic safety review was conducted by retained consulting firm RJ Burnside and Associates. The study involved a comprehensive assessment of existing conditions, including traffic volumes and types, operating speeds, collision history, and sightlines.
The staff report summarizes the traffic data, collision history, and field observations collected as part of the study, and outlines the recommended traffic control measures, including the associated by-law amendment required to enact the proposed stop controls.
The Township retained R.J. Burnside & Associates Limited to undertake AWSC warrant reviews at the identified intersections. The study was informed by several key data sources, including mid-block speed counts and turning movement volumes collected by Ontario Traffic Inc., collision data from 2018 to 2025, and the Township’s 2024 Road Needs Study.
As part of the scope of work, Burnside completed turning movement counts on all approaches, 72-hour speed and AADT measurements on uncontrolled approaches, and a review of relevant policies and collision records. A field investigation was also conducted to assess roadway geometry, sightlines, roadside conditions, and existing traffic control measures. The findings were evaluated in accordance with the Ontario Traffic Manual (OTM) Book 5 to determine whether AWSC is warranted at each location.
The 7th Concession & 15th Sideroad was chosen due to the sightline limitations, high operating speeds, and the warranted volume split indicates that a higher level of traffic control is appropriate. The all-way stop is expected to provide modest improvements to intersection delays and overall safety.
The stop at 8th Concession & 15th Sideroad is warranted because of high traffic volumes, excessive operating speeds, a warranted volume split, and a significant collision history. AWSC installation is expected to provide modest improvements to intersection delays and enhance overall safety.
Based on the warrant review, Graham Sideroad & Pump House Road is recommended to provide modest improvements to intersection delays and enhance overall safety.
Graham Sideroad & Bathurst Street needs the stop based on total traffic volume, minor-road approach volume, and volume split, which all exceed the required thresholds. AWSC is expected to improve intersection operations and help balance delays between approaches.
The proposed improvements will cost approximately $750 per intersection. The costs are covered by the Public Works Traffic Calming Budget of $75,000.
The All-Way Stop Control (AWSC) warrant reviews undertaken for these intersections were informed by detailed traffic data, collision history, operating speeds, and field observations. Based on the findings, the implementation of AWSC at these locations is expected to improve intersection safety, enhance operational clarity for road users, and better balance delays between approaches.