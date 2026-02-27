Briden offers healthy food for the outdoors, safety plans for Canadians

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Today’s outdoor enthusiasts are reuniting with Nature. And they want the best nutritional foods for their journeys.

Family-run, Alberta-based Briden Solutions has you covered, literally from the inside out. Their Peak Refuel line of ready to serve meals is second to none.

Just looking at the packaging, they rival any quality retail product. This is by no means “emergency rations” or “camp food” in the typical sense. This is food you can serve your family at the cottage at end of a busy day.

These are also mainstays for campers, hikers and adventurers. They’re set to go, convenient and take up as little room as possible in your gear.

Basically, it’s a heat-and-serve product that satisfies. It doesn’t just hit the spot, it’s gourmet-level food. The only difference is you’re enjoying it in forests and along river banks.

“Canada’s Emergency & Outdoor Food Headquarters since 2009,” Briden sells and distributes some top-of-the-line products from a host of companies, specializing in everything from “emergency food,” supplies, rations, tools, medical kits, and gear. It’s a one-stop shop to stock up on everything you need, now and for the future.

Their foodstuffs and other items underline the company’s focus on emergency preparedness.

They want consumers to “feel the peace of mind” that comes from being prepared for literally anything – natural disasters like floods, earthquake, tornado, wildfire, ice storms, and winter storms.

We’ve already witnessed pandemics and are currently in the midst of global, political instability.

“Right from the beginning our main focus has been researching and sourcing great food products for our community. We’ve hand curated a selection of freeze dried, dehydrated and wet pack food from the best manufacturers in North America. Great tasting, easy to use food for all your emergency, camping and outdoor needs. We only bring in the best,” the company says.

Being family owned, they care about their customers, in true Canadian spirit.

They vow to take the time to answer all questions. They will even go as far as helping you crate a plan that truly brings that peace of mind to your world.

Their track record speaks for itself. During the Calgary flood of 2013, their team volunteered hundreds of hours sand bagging before the flood and hundreds of hours after the flood slugging mud out of basements. During the Fort McMurray fires of 2016 they worked with our customers and together we donated and delivered nearly $50,000 in food to the evacuation centers and firefighters.

“We teach people to prepare before a disaster strikes, but we are still going to be here to help after it happens.”

The company considers itself the “Canadian pioneer” of the survival and emergency industry.

To get you totally covered, they have the largest emergency food selection in Canada – Nutristore, Chef’s Banquet, Peak Refuel, Mountain House, Alpine Aire, Backpackers Pantry, Datrex, Chief Mountain Harvest, Clif Bar, GoodToGo, Made Good, Thrive Provisions, Pro Bar, Nuun, Trail Butter and HoneyStinger lines in Canada. These food lines span all of the food groups and food types, giving you the widest choice in your food preparations. They have food pouches, food cans, food buckets and food boxes.

They also test the products they sell. Staff has tested almost every item on the website.

“We carry the best tasting and healthiest survival and outdoor foods, and gear that works how it should when you need it.”

The company is also a bricks and mortar business with a storefront, a warehouse, employees, and a lot of stock on the ground in Canada.

“We are not just a website with affiliate links for another company. Our team packs and ships all our products daily across Canada using all the major couriers.”

To see their products for yourself, visit https://bridensolutions.ca/

Along with their delicious, hearty meals, Briden hosts what they call The Lifeline Plan, a set of online courses that help you prepare for emergencies. You an check it out here: https://bridensolutions.ca/lifeline-plan

