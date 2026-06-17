Bid for six-storey building in King City

June 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Township staff are continuing to review plans for a six-storey residential building in King City.

Details were presented during a planning information meeting recently for the 190-unit apartment complex.

The units will include 1-bedroom/1-bedroom and den; 2-bedroom/2-bedroom and den; and, 3-bedroom models.

Staff said 239 parking spaces on two levels of underground parking are planned, along with 48 bicycle parking spaces.

The subject lands are located within the Core Area of the Village of King City at the northeast corner of the intersection of King Road and William Street and comprise a combined lot area of 0.56 hectares and approximate lot frontage of 71 metres along William Street.

Existing land uses on the properties include detached dwellings (2072 and 2078 King Road) and vacant lands at 2086 and 2096 King Road. A detached dwelling is situated at 31 William Street. The existing dwellings would be demolished as part of the overall redevelopment plans.

A Comprehensive Development Plan, envisioning a mixed-use redevelopment of the balance of lands located within this block (including the subject lands), was endorsed by council in January 2026.

Access to the parking areas is proposed via an internal driveway and ramp at the rear (north) of the building. Permanent access to this development and others proposed within the same block along King Road would be provided by a future mid-block connection private road between William Street (west) and King Boulevard (east).

Subsequent to the initial submission of the applications, the applicant has considered the comments received as part of the first circulation to external agencies and internal departments. Accordingly, a resubmission of the applications has been circulated, including revisions related to building height and residential density.

The subject lands are located within the settlement area of the Village of King City pursuant to the Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Plan (ORMCP).

Settlement Areas are intended as areas of focus for urban growth that encourage development of communities with convenient access to an appropriate mix of employment, transportation options and local services and a full range of housing and public service facilities, while minimizing the encroachment and impact of development on ecological functions and hydrological features of the ORMCP Area.

The ‘Village Core’ designation policies contain specific land use development and design criteria that relate to, among other matters, maximum building height and density. The maximum height for new buildings is generally three storeys, however, development of up to six storeys with a maximum floor space index of approximately 2.5 may be permitted, subject to meeting specific criteria with respect to compatibility with surrounding lands.

Planning staff will continue to process the applications and summarize any planning and land use concerns with the applicant, including addressing comments received from internal departments and external agencies as part of the technical review of the applications, and raised by the public and council following the holding of the statutory public meeting.

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