announces CCTV cameras are active in King

Three new CCTV cameras are active in King, specifically in Nobleton.

Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, announced last week that all seven CCTV cameras in King—Vaughan, funded by the Province of Ontario and York Regional Police, are live and operational.

Three cameras positioned in Nobleton at Highway 27 and Parkheights Trail, Highway 27 and Oliver Emmerson Avenue, and Wilkie Avenue and Ballard Drive. There are four cameras in Maple, along the Jane Street corridor located at the intersections of Major Mackenzie Drive, Avro Road, Norwood Avenue, and Rutherford Road.

These cameras are funded in part by the Ontario government through a $255,000 CCTV Grant to help York Regional Police expand its video surveillance systems and better protect the community against violent crime.

“Families in Vaughan deserve to live in safety, which is why Ontario stepped up to deliver crime stopping cameras — helping police catch criminals before they can escape,” said Lecce. “Our government has been clear since day one: we will do everything in our power to keep our neighbourhoods safe — using cameras equipped with modern license plate recognition technology to track down stolen vehicles often used in violent and organized crime.

“While Ontario takes action, we continue to call on the federal government to introduce bail reform and reinstate mandatory minimum sentences in to ensure dangerous criminals are off our streets and held to account.”

Funding for these cameras was delivered through the Ontario Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Grant Program and can be used to replace outdated equipment, expand or enhance current technology, and install new or additional CCTV surveillance cameras in areas where gun and gang violence and correlated crimes, such as drug and human trafficking, are most prevalent.

“CCTV surveillance systems are an important part of local police work to detect, prevent and deter criminal activity, especially in areas of gun and gang violence and other serious crimes,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.

“Through this grant program, our government led by Premier Ford is ensuring police services have the tools and resources they need to help protect their communities and keep Ontarians safe.”

Launched in August 2020, the Ontario CCTV Grant program is part of Ontario’s Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy. The funding provided to York Regional Police supported one of 14 projects across the province, for a total investment of $2 million for 2024-2025.

York Regional Police will use CCTV footage to investigate and solve crimes if criminal activity is reported in the area. The cameras will only monitor publicly accessible areas. Camera views are restricted from recording private dwelling spaces. These cameras are also equipped with automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology, which will help police to identify and locate stolen vehicles.

“We are pleased to receive this funding from our partners at the provincial government,” said York Regional Police Deputy Chief Paulo Da Silva. “The CCTV Community Camera program has already delivered positive results, and we are confident the addition of Automated Licence Plate Reader technology will further support our frontline officers in keeping communities safe — helping us detect, deter and arrest those who commit crime.”

“Keeping our residents safe is one of our top priorities. Together we are investing in crime-fighting cameras across our city to help deter criminal activity and support police in identifying and catching the criminals responsible. I want to thank the Government of Ontario and MPP Stephen Lecce for their partnership and support in funding these cameras, as well as York Regional Police for the exceptional work they do every day to keep our neighbourhoods safe. In addition to the cameras funded by the province and YRP, the City of Vaughan is also purchasing 10 new cameras to further strengthen public safety across our city. Together, all levels of government and our policing partners are working hand-in-hand to keep our communities safe and ensure criminals are kept behind bars,” said Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca.

“On behalf of King Township, I want to thank the Government of Ontario for investing in the installation of three new CCTV cameras in King. This funding supports our ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and provide our law enforcement partners at York Regional Police with the tools they need to protect our community. The security and well‑being of our residents remains a top priority, and we have zero tolerance for criminal activity in our neighbourhoods. These cameras are an important step in keeping King a safe and peaceful place to live and raise a family,” added Mayor Steve Pellegrini, Chair of the YRP Services Board.

CCTV monitoring will be conducted in a professional, ethical and legal manner in accordance with the Ontario Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, the Human Rights Code and in compliance with the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario guidelines.

The grant funding covers 50 per cent of project costs up to a maximum of $300,000 for each successful project.

Footage will only be retained for 72 hours unless it is needed for an investigative purpose.

