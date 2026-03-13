AirFlux takes the stress away from daily driving

After a challenging winter and repeated freeze‑thaw cycles, the Public Works Department has launched a Township‑wide pothole repair blitz to address road damage and keep ...

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit charged three suspects with numerous offences in connection with a November 2024 armed home invasion in the ...

Citizens are banding together to fight a proposed condo development in Schomberg. The applicants, Marcor Realty Ltd., have taken their proposal for a six-storey condo building on Main Street in Schomberg to the Ontario Land Tribunal. They appealed on the basis of a lack of timely decision on the part of King Township. A petition was recreated and organizers are hoping for 1,500 signatures before sending to the OLT. In the name of “saving our historic Schomberg Main Street,” residents stress the village is “more than a place on a map.

Three new CCTV cameras are active in King, specifically in Nobleton.Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, announced last week that all seven CCTV cameras in King—Vaughan, ...