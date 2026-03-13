AirFlux takes the stress away from daily driving

March 13, 2026 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Commuting is stressful enough, for new and veteran motorists alike.
Anything that can ease our travels is a godsend.
Gekogear has created a roadside companion that no one should be without. Their AirFlux 300 is a portable, two-in-one air pump and jump starter.
Typically, car owners buy one or the other, or even both. But that’s two clunky units you have to store and carry with you.
The AirFlux 300 solves this problem nicely.
It’s small, but mighty and actually looks like a luxury accessory, not a “car tool.”
The gizmo allows you to effortlessly inflate your tires and the built-in jump starter gets your car, SUV or motorcycle back on the road again in minutes. You can also use the unit on any tire – bicycles, sports equipment like basketballs and volleyballs.
It has a digital display, auto stop function and even smart preset modes to use the correct pressure for the item you’re inflating. How’s that for convenience?
The until also serves as a multi-function power bank for your devices.
The AirFlux 300 is a must-have device. It’s a no-brainer.
Your roadside emergencies no longer have to be a source of panic, fear and dread. With the AirFlux, at least two of your problems are instantly solved, getting you to safety.
For more, or to order yours, visit https://www.mygekogear.com/products/airflux-300/