Zoleo offers a global lifeline

By Mark Pavilons

Even seasoned outdoors-people and hikers can run into trouble. Nature is often unforgiving.

Fortunately, you don’t have to worry about help getting to you, when stuck in the forest or on top of a mountain.

Zoleo is a small, but mighty, life-saving device, that connects you to anyone, anywhere in the world. Zoleo connects with your phone or tablet to provide seamless global messaging that follows you in and out of cell coverage — plus added safety features you can count on worldwide, including industry-leading SOS alerting features.

The Zoleo device connects with the free app on your phone so you can send/receive messages anywhere on the planet via the Iridium® satellite network. Iridium offers coverage where cellular doesn’t.

Only Iridium offers coverage everywhere on the planet, including Earth’s landmasses, oceans, skies and Polar Regions. With Iridium there are absolutely no coverage gaps.

While it’s not a direct, face-to-face method of communication, the unit can message anywhere over satellite, cellular and Wi-Fi. It can send out an SOS emergency alerting with 24/7 monitoring and progress reports, It also provides 24/7 access to non-emergency medical advice. Or, you can just check in with your family members to let them know you’re okay.

You can also share your GPS location via messages, check-ins, automated Location Share+ updates or through a secure Share Map URL.

The Zoleo app seamlessly delivers messages over cellular and Wi-Fi. You’ll always get the message, even if your ZOLEO satellite communicator device is turned off!

When you ge the device, activating it and setting up the plan takes just a few minutes. If you’re stuck, you can get a friendly bot to walk you through it, via the company’s website.

There’s nothing quite like it.

Don’t fall for those cheap, “global talkies” or other devices. This is the real around-the-world gizmo.

Not only does it offer a familiar texting experience from your phone or tablet, it supports long messages of 900+ characters (messaging app-to-app).

The company also makes it budget friendly compared to other satellite communicators.

Zoleo was the first satellite communicator to offer truly seamless global messaging coverage across satellite, cellular and Wi-Fi networks.

After set up, using the Zoleo was surprisingly easy and straight-forward. Programming the emergency contacts was a breeze.

Our staff testers ventured throughout barren, desolate areas of Arizona, with no fear or apprehension.

Perched at the edge of the viewing platform, overlooking the Grand Canyon, our staff travellers felt surprisingly at ease. It was all due to Zoleo, giving them comfort, tucked away neatly in a jacket pocket. Despite being on the edge of an abyss, they knew help – if needed – was only a few button presses away.

This travelling duo may have even shouted out the word “Zoleo” into the Canyon, to see if it responded. It did!

Minutes can make the difference between life and death, and avoid a potential tragedy.

Just having Zoleo back them up helped them enjoy some of the remote activities and journeys, without a care in the world.

This global GPS unit is compact, advanced, and yes, affordable.

Since Zoleo can literally save your life, it is well worth the money.

For more, visit https://www.zoleo.com/en-ca

