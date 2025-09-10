Have your say on aging in place open houses – sessions on Sept. 22, 29 and Oct. 1

September 10, 2025

What does aging in King Township look like to you?

King residents of all ages are invited to share their ideas, concerns, and experiences about resources for seniors at an upcoming Age-Friendly Community Public Open House.

Your feedback will help develop King’s Age-Friendly Community Action Plan and is part of the Township’s broader commitment to becoming an age-friendly community, where residents can age in place (grow older at home). This is your chance to help shape local initiatives that support healthy aging, accessible spaces, and vibrant community life for residents ages 55 and older.

Join King Township’s Age-Friendly Community Steering Committee, together with consultants from urbanMetrics, for an in-depth discussion at one of the following Public Open Houses:

Virtual (for businesses and community groups only) – Monday, Sept. 22, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Email seniors@king.ca for the virtual meeting link.

The meeting in King City will be held Monday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be at the King City Seniors Centre, 1970 King Road.

In Schomberg, the event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Trisan Centre, 25 Dillane Drive.

Light refreshments and beverages will be provided at the two in-person sessions, while quantities last.

The public open houses follow a recent online survey, where residents were invited to voice their opinions on aging gracefully in King by answering questions on topics ranging from transportation and housing to social inclusion and health services.

Opportunities for public engagement ensure that programs and services in King Township are flexible and responsive to the needs of the aging population, and that older adults have access to programs, facilities and infrastructure they require to stay active, healthy and engaged in the local community.

Following the public open houses, the Township will analyze the data collected at each session. The information given by residents, businesses and community groups will be instrumental in shaping King’s five-year Age-Friendly Community Action Plan.

Once the plan is finalized by the committee and staff, it will be presented to Council for approval. Upon receiving Council’s approval, the Age-Friendly Community Steering Committee and Township staff will begin implementing the approved action items outlined in the plan.

There is a rapidly increasing aging population worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, by 2050 two billion people will be 60 years of age and older, up from one billion in 2020. Older adults represent the fastest-growing population segment in Canada. In King Township, the 55 and older population has been increasing significantly and is expected to continue at a rapid pace over the next decade.

An age-friendly community provides services, policies and structures to fit the needs of this rapidly growing population, focusing on their ability to maintain their independence and participate in the community.

Becoming an age-friendly community has been identified as one of the key results in the 2023-2026 King Township Corporate Strategic Plan. The key focus areas of King Township’s initiative are aligned with the World Health Organization’s eight dimensions of an age-friendly community and include:

Outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, civic participation and employment, and community support and health services.

For more information on King’s efforts to become an age-friendly community, visit king.ca/seniors.

